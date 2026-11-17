MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 18 (IANS) The US Navy is looking to move some submarine manufacturing work to the American Midwest to free security-cleared workers for specialised construction, Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao told senators, as lawmakers questioned its ability to meet American and allied requirements.

At his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday (local time), Cao said metal-bending and steel-cutting work that did not require security clearances could be carried out elsewhere, freeing about 5,000 cleared workers for submarine work.

Senator Jack Reed, the committee's senior Democrat, raised the demands of building Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines alongside commitments involving Australia and Britain.

Cao said the Navy was approaching the workforce capacity needed to produce one ballistic-missile submarine and two attack submarines annually.

"We're almost there," he said. His assessment did not establish that the production rate had been achieved.

In a separate exchange with Senator Deb Fischer, Cao outlined possible recruitment incentives, including student-loan relief linked to shipyard employment and flexible work arrangements. He described those ideas as options being explored.

The industrial expansion has direct implications for AUKUS, the security partnership through which Australia plans to acquire conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines with American and British assistance.

Australia has committed US$3 billion to strengthen US submarine production and sustainment capacity.

The Propulsor Center of Excellence, being established by Bird-Johnson Propeller Company, will produce submarine propulsor rotors and other components for the Virginia-class programme. It is supported by combined Australian and US investment.

Australian Submarine Agency also reported that more than 290 Australian personnel were in the US training pipeline, including about 150 gaining operational experience at sea.

A separate phase of AUKUS is due to begin in late 2027, when USS Colorado becomes the first American submarine assigned to Submarine Rotational Force-West, the three countries' defence ministers announced last month.

The force is projected to include rotations of up to four US attack submarines and one British attack submarine at HMAS Stirling in Western Australia.

The ministers said the arrangement would build Australia's ability to operate and maintain its future submarine fleet while expanding regional support infrastructure for the partners. The rotational presence is separate from Australia's planned acquisition of its own submarines.