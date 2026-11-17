MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 18 (IANS) US President Donald Trump heads into talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week amid divisions within his administration over restricting China's access to advanced technology, even as Washington and Beijing pursue cooperation on artificial intelligence risks and seek to preserve their trade truce.

The White House schedule places their bilateral meeting in Shenzhen on Thursday, followed by three-way talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. China's Foreign Ministry has separately confirmed the trilateral meeting for November 19.

The New York Times reported Tuesday that the disagreement over technology restrictions extends beyond Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and much of the National Security Council staff have supported broader limits on China's access to advanced AI chips, while Lutnick pushed for a softer approach, the newspaper reported, citing current and former officials familiar with the discussions.

The Times also reported concerns among advocates of a tougher China policy that Trump could reverse recently announced restrictions or use them as bargaining material in talks with Xi. Those concerns do not establish that Trump intends to offer such a concession.

Former national security advisor H.R. McMaster told the newspaper that Trump's confidence in his negotiating ability could undermine a consistent approach to Beijing.

"I think President Trump is often impeded by his belief that he can get the deal nobody else can get," McMaster said.

The administration announced restrictions Monday aimed at preventing Chinese companies from accessing advanced American computing technology remotely through overseas data centres.

But technology competition is only one part of the relationship.

The Washington Post highlighted parallel efforts to manage AI risks through model-testing cooperation and an incident-notification channel.

Bessent said Washington and Beijing had begun a dialogue intended to reduce shared risks and prevent misunderstandings.

He outlined plans to exchange practices for evaluating advanced AI models before their release and to establish a direct channel for the two countries to alert each other about any serious incidents involving their models.

Bessent also described the administration's broader economic approach: "our objective is to de-risk, not to decouple."

Critical-mineral supplies present another test of whether diplomatic agreements can produce dependable commercial outcomes -- an issue with direct relevance to India's manufacturing ambitions.

A November 10 analysis by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies found that US imports of the covered rare-earth compounds and metals from China averaged 19.3 metric tonnes a month between November 2025 and September 2026.

That compared with a monthly average of 76.8 metric tonnes before Beijing's April 2025 restrictions, a decline of about 75 per cent.

India also depends heavily on Chinese supplies of permanent magnets.

An Indian government background paper published in December 2025 said China accounted for between 84.8 per cent and 90.4 per cent of India's permanent-magnet imports by quantity during the financial years 2022-23 through 2024-25.

India has approved a Rs 7,280 crore scheme intended to establish domestic manufacturing capacity of 6,000 metric tons annually for sintered rare-earth permanent magnets. The materials are important for electric vehicles, renewable energy, electronics, aerospace and defence.

Trump's engagement with India and other regional partners adds a strategic dimension to the China visit.

At a November 9 CSIS briefing, Edgard Kagan, the organisation's senior adviser and Freeman chair in China studies, said a Quad meeting before Trump's China talks would remind Beijing of Washington's significant regional relationships.

The Quad leaders met in Manila on Tuesday. They discussed Iran, safe navigation and energy security, and affirmed cooperation on critical-mineral supply chains.

The Shenzhen talks will take place against that combination of strategic competition, commercial dependence and efforts to manage technological risks.