Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, November 18: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Cities
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.21
|Rs 97.83
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Chennai
|Rs 107.76
|Rs 99.55
|Bengaluru
|Rs 111.68
|Rs 99.56
|Hyderabad
|Rs 116.15
|Rs 104.23
Among the six cities, Hyderabad has the highest petrol and diesel prices, while New Delhi records the lowest rates for both fuels. Bengaluru motorists also continue to pay more for fuel than consumers in the national capital.
The recent increase in diesel export duty has also drawn attention to India's petroleum sector. However, changes in export duties do not automatically translate into an immediate increase in domestic retail fuel prices.
Why Do Petrol And Diesel Prices Differ Across Cities?
Petrol and diesel prices vary from one state to another primarily because of differences in state VAT, local taxes and transportation expenses. Since petrol and diesel are outside the GST framework, state governments impose different tax rates, influencing the final retail prices.
Oil marketing companies follow a dynamic fuel pricing system in India. Prices are reviewed every day and revised at 6 am, depending on international crude oil prices, currency movements and other market factors.
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