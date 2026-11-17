Gold, Silver Rates Today, November 18: Check Latest Gold And Silver Rates In Delhi, Bengaluru & More
|City
|22K Gold (10g)
|24K Gold (10g)
|Silver 999 (1kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,23,163
|Rs 1,34,360
|Rs 1,69,740
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,23,383
|Rs 1,34,600
|Rs 1,70,030
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,23,218
|Rs 1,34,420
|Rs 1,69,810
|Chennai
|Rs 1,23,741
|Rs 1,34,990
|Rs 1,70,530
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,23,475
|Rs 1,34,700
|Rs 1,70,170
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,23,576
|Rs 1,34,810
|Rs 1,70,300
What Influences Gold And Silver Prices?
Gold and silver prices are influenced by several international and domestic factors, including global demand, US dollar movements, interest rate expectations, inflation and geopolitical developments.
Changes in international bullion prices are reflected in India's domestic market, although local taxes, transportation expenses and bullion association rates can create variations between cities.
Buyers should also remember that the final jewellery purchase price may include 3% GST and additional making charges, which are not included in the quoted bullion rates.
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