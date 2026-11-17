Precious metal prices came under renewed pressure on Wednesday as investors assessed global economic developments, rising bond yields and a stronger US dollar. The movement in international bullion markets continues to influence domestic gold and on co, gold and silver prices were under pressure in early trade. International gold prices declined, while silver also witnessed a fall in the global market. A stronger dollar and rising yields have limited the recovery in precious metal prices, despite some bargain buying in the previous session.

In the domestic market, gold prices recorded a decline compared with recent levels. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) December gold futures contract closed the previous trading session at Rs 1,34,223 per 10 grams, registering a marginal decline. Silver futures, meanwhile, ended the session at Rs 1,69,702 per kg after witnessing volatility.

The international market also reflected the weakness. COMEX gold and silver prices moved lower amid pressure from currency movements and changing investor expectations regarding US interest rates.

For jewellery buyers, the daily movement in gold prices is particularly important as even small fluctuations can affect the overall cost of purchases. Silver buyers and investors are also tracking price movements closely amid continued volatility in the precious metals market.

Gold rates vary across Indian cities due to differences in local bullion association pricing, taxes, transportation and logistics costs. Consequently, buyers may notice differences in the prices quoted by jewellery retailers in different locations.

Gold and Silver Rates - November 18, 2026