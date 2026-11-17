Kazakhstan's Foreign Trade Turnover Rises 11.8% To $116.8B In Nine Months
Exports amounted to $68.4 billion, up 18.1% year-on-year, while imports increased by 4% to $48.4 billion.
Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states reached $23.9 billion during the reporting period, accounting for 20.5% of the country's total foreign trade turnover.
Kazakhstan's exports to EAEU countries amounted to $7.6 billion, up 0.9% year-on-year, while imports from these countries increased by 10.9% to $16.3 billion. Russia accounted for the largest share of Kazakhstan's trade turnover with the EAEU, at 87.3%. Kyrgyzstan accounted for 8.4%, Belarus for 4%, and Armenia for 0.3%.
Crude oil and crude oil products derived from bituminous minerals accounted for the largest share of Kazakhstan's exports in January-September 2026, at 49.3%. Other major export items included refined copper and unwrought copper alloys (6.4%), radioactive chemical elements and radioactive isotopes (5.4%), copper ores and concentrates (4.3%), and ferroalloys (2.4%).
The largest shares of imports were recorded for passenger cars and other motor vehicles (3.2%), telephone sets (2.8%), medicines (2.5%), petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons (2.2%), and vehicle bodies, including cabs (2.2%).
China was Kazakhstan's largest export destination, accounting for 17.9% of total exports, followed by Italy (17.6%), Russia (8.5%), Türkiye (7.7%), the Netherlands (6.2%), and France (5.7%).
Russia was the largest source of imports, accounting for 31% of Kazakhstan's total imports, followed by China (30.3%), Germany (4.6%), the United States (3.7%), South Korea (2.4%), and Türkiye (2.1%).
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