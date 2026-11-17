MENAFN - Trend News Agency)An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 struck the Vrancea seismic zone in Vrancea County, southeastern Romania, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

According to the centre, the epicenter was located 13 kilometers from the commune of Nereju. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 140 kilometers.

No reports of casualties or damage have been received.