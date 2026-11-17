MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 18 (IANS) A federal grand jury has indicted an Illinois man accused of emailing a bomb threat to BioUrja Renewables' ethanol plant in Illinois, triggering an evacuation of surrounding neighbourhoods last week.

Andrew M. Kozak, 41, of Chillicothe, Illinois, faces one count of transmitting a threat to destroy the facility by fire or explosives and another of making threatening interstate communications, the US Attorney's Office for the Central District of Illinois said on Tuesday (local time).

Prosecutors allege that Kozak sent an email to BioUrja on November 13 stating that explosive devices had been placed at the plant.

Kozak pleaded not guilty, local broadcaster 25News reported after his court appearance Tuesday. He is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

The plant is part of Houston-based BioUrja Group, founded and led by Chairman and Chief Executive Amit Bhandari. The group also operates businesses in India, with its Indian operations overseen by director Pritesh Patangia, according to its website.

The charges announced Tuesday concern the alleged threat. They do not accuse Kozak of planting the explosive device found at the facility, according to the Chicago Tribune's account of the two-page indictment. The indictment did not describe an alleged motive.

Authorities found and neutralised an explosive device Friday. The discovery prompted an evacuation affecting people living and working within a one-mile radius of the plant, including parts of neighbouring East Peoria.

Police lifted the evacuation order Saturday after federal, state and local officers completed an extensive search and found no additional items of concern. Residents were allowed to return, and roads reopened.

In a subsequent update Monday, Peoria police said officers had assisted the FBI with court-authorised procedures at the plant and that there was no known threat to the facility or immediate area.

If convicted, Kozak faces a statutory maximum of 10 years in prison on the explosives-threat count and five years on the threatening-communications count. Each count also carries a potential fine of up to $250,000, prosecutors said.