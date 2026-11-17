MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 18 (IANS) US senators scrutinised allegations of child exploitation on Roblox as a bipartisan legislative push sought to let affected families take technology companies to court despite agreements requiring private arbitration.

The Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism convened a hearing on the gaming platform on Tuesday (local time), with witnesses including people identified by the committee as survivors and online safety advocates, a child-protection lawyer and a law professor.

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois introduced the No Forced Arbitration for Child Sexual Exploitation and Cyber Injuries Act this week, following a joint investigation into Roblox launched in August.

According to the sponsors, the proposal would allow families of children harmed by technology products or online sexual exploitation to pursue lawsuits even when a company's terms require private arbitration.

It would also permit class or collective actions and leave a judge, rather than an arbitrator, to decide whether the proposed protections apply. Families could still choose arbitration.

Durbin said an agreement buried in a platform's terms should not limit a family's access to a judge or jury. The proposal is not law and would not itself establish a company's liability for alleged abuse.

Roblox's current arbitration agreement applies to US and Canadian residents, except those in Quebec. It does not apply to residents of India.

The terms also provide a process for covered users to opt out of arbitration by sending written notice within 30 days of first signing up. Roblox requires parents or guardians to accept its terms on behalf of users under 18.

The broader safety concerns extend beyond how disputes are resolved. They include whom children communicate with, what personal information they disclose and whether someone persuades them to move a conversation to another application.

In its safety guidance, Roblox warns that moving conversations elsewhere can expose users to different protections and reveal personal information. It says such moves can also make wrongdoing harder for the company and law enforcement to investigate.

In a statement published November 12, before the hearing, Roblox Chief Safety Officer Matt Kaufman said the company works with law enforcement and reports suspected child sexual exploitation to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

He cautioned against treating increased reporting as proof that abuse was increasing, saying detection methods, platform design and reporting practices affect the figures.

About 40 per cent of Roblox's reports fall into an informational category, including conversations between minors involving explicit language without predatory adults, he said.

Roblox said its safeguards include age checks for chat, restrictions on external links and systems designed to detect grooming or attempts to move children off the platform. Its chat does not permit users to share photographs or videos, the company said.