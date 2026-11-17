MENAFN - IANS) Pune, Nov 18 (IANS) A massive fire broke out at the Timber Market in Maharashtra's Pune city early on Wednesday, causing extensive damage to shops dealing in timber and other wood products, with more than 50 to 60 shops reportedly affected in the incident.

The fire erupted at around 2.05 a.m. in shops located near Jai Vallabh School. The flames quickly spread to several adjoining establishments, engulfing a large portion of the market and triggering an emergency response from the Pune Fire Brigade.

Following reports of the blaze, multiple fire brigade units were rushed to the spot to contain the rapidly spreading flames.

A total of 27 fire tenders were deployed in the firefighting operation, including one unit from the Pune Cantonment and two units from the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

Firefighters launched an intensive operation, directing water jets towards the burning shops from different sides in an effort to bring the blaze under control.

Special precautions were also taken to ensure that the fire did not spread to nearby residential localities and houses, given the proximity of homes to the affected market area.

After nearly two hours of sustained firefighting efforts, the flames were brought under control. A cooling operation is currently underway at the site to prevent any possibility of the fire reigniting and to ensure that the affected area is safe.

Around 10 senior officers, along with nearly 150 fire personnel, were deployed to tackle the emergency.

An AssistantCommissioner from the Pune Municipal Corporation, identified as Guram, also reached the site along with his team to assess the situation and coordinate the response with the fire brigade personnel.

According to officials, the fire has now been completely brought under control, although cooling operations are continuing at the affected premises as a precautionary measure.

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far in the incident. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, and further details are awaited as the authorities assess the extent of the damage caused to the shops and surrounding area.