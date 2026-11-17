

Evercore ISI analyst Adam Frisch lowered the price target on Robinhood to $100 from $130 and maintained an 'Outperform' rating on the shares, implying an upside of about 44% from the stock's last close.

Mizuho also reiterated an 'Outperform' rating and a $130 price target on Robinhood on Tuesday after meeting with company executives. The firm said that it does not view Kalshi's potential entry into equities as a strategic threat, citing a decade of customer feedback, iteration, and retention.

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) gained more than 2% in the overnight session late Tuesday, reversing a drop at the close.

Retail sentiment around HOOD stock was 'neutral' at the time of writing, with many investors debating the launch of prediction markets Kalshi's entry into stock trading.

Kalshi Reportedly Forays Into Stock Trading

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Kalshi is expanding into stock trading by purchasing FB Securities, a small New York-based broker, in July and intends to begin equity trading within the next two months.

The journal cited people familiar with the matter, noting that some employees from FB Securities are staying on with the prediction platform. The expansion plans come as Kalshi has rolled out perpetual futures tied to cryptocurrencies, precious metals and commodities earlier this year.

This month, Kalshi also launched perpetual futures tied to over 50 single stocks. As per the report, the company plans to offer trading in stocks, exchange-traded funds and similar products as it pushes deeper into being a multi-asset financial exchange.

Wall Street Revises HOOD's Price Target

Meanwhile, Evercore ISI analyst Adam Frisch lowered the price target on Robinhood to $100 from $130 and maintained an 'Outperform' rating on the shares. The revised target still implies an upside of about 44% from the stock's last close.

Shift4 (FOUR) and Robinhood are "navigating challenging waters," the analyst said, according to The Fly, adding that the target prices for both companies have been adjusted downward, reflecting lower earnings expectations and a tougher outlook through 2027.

Mizuho also reiterated an 'Outperform' rating and $130 price target on Robinhood on Tuesday following a meeting with company executives. The target implies an upside of over 87% from the stock's last close.

According to a report from Investing, the analyst recently hosted Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev and CFO Shiv Verma, where it said that the management emphasized product depth over breadth.

The firm said that it does not view Kalshi's potential entry into equities as a strategic threat, citing a decade of customer feedback, iteration, and retention. It highlighted strengths in prediction markets, the company's Gold Card, retirement accounts, Trump Accounts and agentic trading.

HOOD Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail investors also shrugged off concerns about Kalshi's entry into stock trading.

One user said,“$HOOD who tf would ever use kalshi over robinhood gtfo.”

Another user said,“$HOOD Kalshi over hood is an insane take.”

A third user said,“$HOOD #kalshi is no threat to $RSI like $DKNG & $HOOD!”

One more user said,“$HOOD GENERATIONAL OPPORTUNITY TO LOAD UP HERE.”

HOOD stock is down about 31% in 2026.

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