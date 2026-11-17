Romania, 17 Nov 2026 - New marine technical services provider offers international technician mobilization, urgent equipment repairs, USPH inspection readiness and specialist dry dock support, backed by extensive cruise industry experience.

GTS Marine has launched as an independent marine technical services provider, offering cruise ship and yacht operators specialist support for galley, laundry and hotel operational equipment. The company coordinates technical assistance and technician deployment to ports and shipyards worldwide, covering urgent breakdowns, scheduled maintenance and dry dock projects.

Operating under GALLEY SYSTEMS SOLUTIONS S.R.L., GTS Marine works with shipowners, cruise operators, technical superintendents and onboard engineering teams. International attendance can be arranged at major maritime hubs, subject to technician availability and local access requirements.

Specialized Support for Equipment That Keeps Passenger Vessels Operating

GTS Marine enters the maritime services market with a dedicated focus on galley, laundry and hotel operational equipment, systems that support daily food service, housekeeping and passenger operations aboard cruise ships and yachts.

The company's technicians address faults affecting commercial cooking equipment, warewashing systems and laundry machinery, including breakdowns that require intervention during short port calls or active vessel operations.

Its services include technical inspections and condition reporting, troubleshooting, repairs, servicing, equipment overhauling, and preventive and predictive maintenance. GTS Marine also provides critical equipment lifecycle and risk assessments, spare parts optimization and technical recommendations to support maintenance planning and equipment reliability.

Urgent Technician Support Across International Ports

GTS Marine provides urgent technical assistance for galley, laundry and hotel equipment failures, with support available through remote troubleshooting and internationally coordinated technician attendance.

Following an initial technical assessment, the company can arrange onboard intervention according to the reported fault, vessel location, port access requirements and technician availability.

The service is intended for cruise operators and technical managers requiring specialist assistance during port calls, alongside operations and unexpected equipment breakdowns. Planned maintenance visits can also be coordinated around vessel itineraries across the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Middle East and Asia.

Galley Equipment Maintenance and USPH Inspection Readiness

GTS Marine provides technical maintenance and corrective support for galley equipment relevant to inspections under the U.S. Public Health Service (USPH) Vessel Sanitation Program.

Its technicians assess and address equipment-related deficiencies, including unreliable temperature controls and offsets, defective ware washing and cooking equipment components, section water leaks and grease accumulation, surfaces that are difficult to clean.

Services include technical assessments, maintenance planning, repairs and documented findings to support onboard teams preparing for sanitation inspections. Official inspection and regulatory compliance determinations remain the responsibility of the relevant authorities.

Cruise Ship Dry Dock and Shipyard Technical Services

GTS Marine supports cruise ship dry docks, refits and shipyard maintenance projects through equipment inspections, condition assessments, servicing, repairs, overhauling and technical reporting.

Working alongside onboard engineering departments and shipyard teams, its technicians carry out planned maintenance and corrective interventions on galley, laundry and hotel operational equipment within scheduled project windows.

The company provides specialist equipment support as part of wider shipyard programs, including technical assessments before intervention and documentation of equipment condition following servicing.

More Than 16 Years of Hands-On Cruise Industry Experience

GTS Marine was established by maritime technical professionals with more than 16 years of hands-on experience aboard cruise vessels and during international shipyard projects.

The team's combined professional track record includes:



150+ dry dock projects supported

250+ vessels visited 500+ inspections, repairs and installations

These figures reflect experience accumulated by the professionals behind GTS Marine during their maritime careers, rather than projects completed by the newly established company.

Led by Founder and General Manager Valeriu M. Nae, the company draws on experience in equipment servicing, field troubleshooting, technical inspections and shipyard maintenance coordination.

“After years of working onboard cruise ships and during dry dock projects, we understand how important equipment reliability is to daily vessel operations. We established GTS Marine to bring that practical experience into an independent technical services company, with a strong focus on accurate inspections, responsible maintenance practices and transparent communication. Our goal is to help technical teams make informed decisions and keep their equipment operating reliably.”

Valeriu M. Nae, Founder & General Manager, GTS Marine

Worldwide Service Built Around Vessel Schedules

GTS Marine coordinates international technician deployment for scheduled port calls, alongside maintenance, urgent equipment failures and shipyard assignments.

Technical attendance can be arranged across major cruise destinations and maritime service hubs in Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Asia, according to vessel location, assignment requirements and technician availability.

Remote troubleshooting and technical guidance are also available to assist onboard engineering teams with fault assessment and the planning of subsequent interventions.

Shipowners, cruise operators and technical management companies can contact GTS Marine directly to discuss planned maintenance, dry dock support or urgent technical assistance.

About GTS Marine

GTS Marine (Galley Technical Services) operated by GALLEY SYSTEMS SOLUTIONS S.R.L., is an independent marine technical services company specializing in galley, laundry, and hotel operational equipment aboard cruise ships and yachts.

Its services include technical inspections and reporting, troubleshooting, maintenance, repairs, overhauling, USPH-related galley equipment support, urgent technical assistance, and cruise ship dry dock services. GTS Marine coordinates onboard and remote support for vessels operating internationally.

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