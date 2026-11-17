Korea, 17 Nov - Onewaylab Co., Ltd., a South Korean manufacturer of professional aesthetic and healthcare devices, will showcase Ollagen, its next-generation piezoelectric shockwave system designed for facial lifting and body contouring, at MEDICA 2026 in Düsseldorf, Germany, from November 16 to 19.

Unlike conventional aesthetic devices that rely on thermal energy, Ollagen utilizes non-thermal piezoelectric shockwaves to deliver precise mechanical stimulation to targeted tissue depths. This innovative approach introduces new possibilities for facial lifting, skin firmness, and body contouring without relying on heat-induced tissue coagulation.

Ollagen features a dual-handpiece system combining focused shockwaves for targeted facial applications and linear shockwaves for broader body treatments, offering versatility across a range of aesthetic applications.

The system was developed in collaboration with Young-In Biotech, a South Korean medical device manufacturer with over 20 years of expertise in shockwave technology. Young-In Biotech is recognized as the only Korean shockwave device manufacturer to have obtained European CE MDR certification, achieved through its SUPERSTAR+ medical shockwave system.

“Non-thermal shockwave technology offers a new direction in the aesthetic lifting market,” said an Onewaylab representative.“With the engineering expertise of Young-In Biotech and its CE MDR-certified medical shockwave platform, we aim to introduce a differentiated Korean aesthetic technology to global markets.”

Following its introduction at major Korean medical exhibitions and academic congresses, Onewaylab will use MEDICA 2026 to present Ollagen's technology and explore strategic partnerships with European distributors and medical professionals.

About ONEWAYLAB

Founded in 2024, ONEWAYLAB Co., Ltd. is a South Korean manufacturer of professional aesthetic and healthcare devices, including Ollagen, a piezoelectric shockwave system designed for facial lifting and body contouring. The company harnesses technology to reveal natural beauty and open new possibilities for healthier living and recovery. Beyond manufacturing devices, ONEWAYLAB aims to create new experiences and establish new standards in beauty and wellness. Its vision is to bring technologies and products developed in Korea to global markets and become one of the world's top 10 premium wellness device brands by 2030.

Visitors can discover Ollagen at Hall 15, Booth A61-1 during MEDICA 2026.