MENAFN - GetNews)DG Display Showcase, a provider of high-end jewelry retail space design and full-store delivery, today announced that several of its long-term partner brands will use DG custom showcases at Jewellery Arabia 2026. Bahrain jewelers Asia Jewellers and Al Mahmood Pearls are two of them. The exhibition runs November 24 to 28 at Exhibition World Bahrain. Jewelry brands, retailers, design firms and buyers attending the event can examine the build quality and workmanship of the showcases in person.

The two booths offer separate working references for teams planning a new store, a flagship upgrade or a brand exhibit. Visitors can see how each collection is given its display position and how customers approach the pieces. They can also compare how showcase type, lighting and finish work together.

Asia Jewellers gives each collection its own display focus

Asia Jewellers is a Bahrain retailer of fine jewelry and watches that carries several international brands. A multi-brand display has to keep the character of each collection while letting customers read the layout at a glance. DG Display Showcase built low jewelry counters, island showcases and round tower showcases for the booth. The different heights and profiles give collections and single pieces their own viewing angles.

Some units use ultra-clear hot-bent glass that follows the curve of the cabinet body. Brushed gold stainless steel is paired with light velvet, leather and semi-gloss baked lacquer, which keeps the finish consistent when several units stand side by side. Selected showcases have lighting grouped into zones. The brand team can adjust brightness and color temperature zone by zone to suit the metals and stones on display.

Al Mahmood Pearls leaves room for a close look at natural pearls

Al Mahmood Pearls is known for natural Bahraini pearls and also sells traditional gold, diamond and gemstone jewelry. A natural pearl shows its layers of luster and the detail of its setting only at close range, so the booth display is planned around viewing angle. DG Display Showcase built four showcase types for the booth: low jewelry counters, round island showcases, tower showcases and curved recessed showcases.

Each type presents the pearls from a different angle. The round islands let visitors walk around a piece and watch its luster change from side to side. Low counters bring strands and rings close for a look from above. Tower and curved recessed showcases give separate collections their own positions. Ultra-clear tempered glass keeps the view of each pearl clear, and velvet linings set off its soft luster. Some stainless steel surfaces carry an anti-fingerprint finish that helps keep the cabinets clean through a full day of client visits.

Manufacturing techniques and quality checks

Manufacturing techniques across both projects include hot-bend forming of ultra-clear glass, assembly of curved glass into metal frames, brushed and anti-fingerprint surface treatment of stainless steel, and finish matching across showcase types. The round tower showcases and curved recessed showcases place the highest demands on the joints between materials. A visitor walking around a cabinet can see whether the curve runs unbroken and whether the frame sits flush.

DG Display Showcase handled custom design, engineering detailing and production for both booths. Glass shapes, metal finishes, linings, lighting and opening hardware were fitted to each showcase type. Quality checks cover appearance, assembly and function. On appearance, the points are brushing direction, finish color and lining edges. Assembly covers the fit between curved glass and metal frames and the look of units placed side by side. Functional points include smooth tray opening, lighting performance and zoned dimming.

"A photo will not tell you whether a curved glass panel meets its frame cleanly. You have to walk around the cabinet," said a spokesperson for DG Display Showcase. "These two booths give buyers five days to do that, and we're glad to answer questions afterward."

Al Zain Jewellery flagship boutique shows full-store work in Bahrain

DG Display Showcase works with several jewelry brands in Bahrain on exhibition displays and boutique builds. Asia Jewellers, Al Mahmood Pearls and Al Zain Jewellery have each chosen DG Display Showcase for more than one project. The Al Zain Jewellery flagship boutique at Marassi Galleria is a full-store project by DG Display Showcase. A flagship boutique handles browsing, viewing, try-ons and sales conversations every day. For that project, DG Display Showcase planned showcase types, lighting and finishes across the whole space to suit the display methods and service habits of the brand.

Visits to the booths and partner stores

Jewelry and watch brands, retailers, design teams and buyers are welcome at the Asia Jewellers and Al Mahmood Pearls booths during the exhibition. Both booths allow a close look at the glass, metal finishes and lighting details. Teams that cannot attend and are planning a new jewelry store, a flagship upgrade or a chain expansion can contact DG Display Showcase with the city they plan to visit and the direction of the project. DG Display Showcase will recommend partner brand stores suited to a visit, where the display system can be seen in daily trading.

About DG Display Showcase

Founded in 1999, DG Display Showcase designs and manufactures custom display showcases and retail interiors for jewelry, watch, perfume, museum and luxury brands. DG Display Showcase handles design, engineering, production and project delivery for clients worldwide.

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