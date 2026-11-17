MENAFN - GetNews) Created by AO Scan Global founder Paige Maurer Wheeler, the free iOS and Android hub gives new prospects, wellness practitioners, biohackers, and subscribers a centralized mobile home base for demos, resources, and Solex Global tools and supplements.

Scottsdale, Arizona, USA - Nov 17, 2026 - AO Scan Global, an independent Quantum Living Advocate organization led by biohacker, purveyor of goodness, bioenergetics practitioner, and founder Paige Maurer Wheeler, today announced the expanded release of the AO Scan Global Companion App. Available as a free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play, the updated mobile application serves as a centralized hub for navigation, education, and organization for individuals and wellness professionals exploring or actively using AO Scan frequency-wellness technology.

Designed to eliminate the friction of navigating multiple websites, bookmarks, and login portals, the AO Scan Global Companion App brings together introductory demonstration requests, AO Scan subscription access, back-office access, the AO Scan session tracker, product exploration, live support for new users, and community training in a single mobile interface.

While the Companion App provides direct one-tap routing to the subscription-based AO Scan web application where active subscribers conduct their scans, the Companion App itself is free to download and serves as an educational and organizational gateway for both newcomers to Solex AO Scan business builders and experienced users.

Solving the Most Common Question in Frequency Wellness

With more than 12 years of personal and professional experience utilizing AO Scan technology and building the largest global team of independent AO Scan users, Wheeler developed the mobile companion in direct response to years of recurring feedback from prospective customers and practitioners.

"After more than a decade working with AO Scan technology, the single most frequent question from newcomers and practitioners alike has been how to access the AO Scan experience directly from a mobile device," said Paige Maurer Wheeler, Founder of AO Scan Global. "People also wanted a clear, reliable place to request a demonstration, explore and purchase the AO Scan subscriptions and Solex Global wellness products, track educational sessions, and connect with live support without feeling like they were on a scavenger hunt across the internet. The AO Scan Global Companion App creates a cohesive mobile home base that simplifies every step of that journey."

Core Features of the Updated AO Scan Global Companion App

Upon opening the application, users are greeted by an intuitive home screen engineered to guide both first-time visitors and established practitioners to their next step:



Explore AO Scan & Solex Global Ecosystem: Prospective buyers and existing enthusiasts can browse subscription options and explore related frequency-wellness devices and nutritional formulas through the AO Scan Global purchase pag. Featured technologies include the AO Cube, AO Hydro, AO Hydro2, AO Foot, AO Infinity Mat, AO Infinity Wand, and the AO Light line (AO Light Back, AO Light Glove, and AO Light Pet), alongside daily wellness supplements such as AO Youth, Omega Pro, Prime Methylated, Solex GOLD, and the AO Peptides Starter Kit.

Free Educational Demo Requests: Eligible first-time adult users (ages 18 and older) and wellness professionals interested in working with an AO Scan Global Quantum Living Advocate can request a complimentary, remote educational demonstration directly inside the app. Once submitted, the home screen dynamically updates to provide educational background on what to expect during the introductory session. *AO Scan Global reserves the right to refuse scan requests based on location,, availability, and data supplied for the scan.

Resources Hub & Community Directory: Built as an expanding educational directory, the Resources Hub connects users to the Quantum Wellness Portal training community, AO Scan Global articles, beginner tutorials, and official Solex Global educational channels. It also consolidates social media communities across Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and Substack, alongside direct communication pathways via WhatsApp, email, and an in-app contact form.

Live Chat, My Dashboard, Subscriber Login & Back Office: First-time prospects and prospective Solex product buyers can use the built-in Live Chat feature for real-time guidance, while active subscribers and Quantum Living Advocates gain streamlined access to their personal dashboard, the AO Scan web platform login, and Solex business back-office tools. This chat is not for daily product use, orders, shipping, or billing. These issues should be referred to Solex Global or directly to your upline. AO Scan Records (Anonymous Session Tracker): One of the app's flagship additions allows individuals, families, and wellness practitioners to organize educational scan sessions sequentially using anonymous Client Reference Codes rather than personal names. Users can generate new reference codes, log follow-up sessions, and review historical wellness discussion points across visits, while keeping educational notes strictly separate from personally identifiable information or electronic medical records.

Bridging Technology with Human Guidance

AO Scan technology and subscriptions are official products of Solex Global and are distributed worldwide through independent resellers. AO Scan Global distinguishes its community by pairing software access with structured onboarding, ongoing mentorship, a multilingual blog, practical training resources, and business-building support for wellness practitioners and everyday users.

"Purchasing access to wellness technology is only the first step; feeling confident navigating the ecosystem is what creates lasting value," added Wheeler. "Whether someone is curious about frequency wellness for the very first time or integrating AO Scan into a busy wellness practice, the Companion App connects them directly with the education and human support behind AO Scan Global."

Availability and Educational Positioning

The AO Scan Global Companion App is available now as a free download for compatible iPhone, iPad, and Android devices via the Apple App Store and Google Play. Active scanning requires a separate AO Scan subscription, which can be explored alongside Solex Global wellness products through the AO Scan Global purchase pag.

Additional guides, download walkthroughs, and community resources are available at.

Join our global frequency wellness community today and download the AO Scan Global Companion App!

About AO Scan Global

Founded by bioenergetics practitioner and Quantum Living Advocate Paige Maurer Wheeler, AO Scan Global is the largest global team of independent AO Scan users and educators. Dedicated to making frequency-wellness education accessible, organized, and community-supported, AO Scan Global provides onboarding guidance, training portals, digital tools, and personalized support for individuals, families, and wellness professionals worldwide.

Educational Note:

AO Scan technology and the AO Scan Global Companion App are positioned strictly as non-diagnostic wellness and educational organization tools. They are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease, nor do they serve as a substitute for licensed medical assessment or electronic medical record systems. Product availability, app features, and complimentary demo eligibility are subject to change.