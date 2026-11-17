MENAFN - GetNews) Selected home goods and football-inspired apparel now available online.

Selected Acossi Jeans Lifestyle home goods and Football Vibe crew-neck sweatshirts available on Walmart Marketplace.

Clifton, New Jersey, USA - November 17, 2026 - Acossi Jeans Lifestyle, a contemporary fashion and lifestyle brand offering apparel, accessories, handbags, and home goods, has expanded its online retail presence with a selection of products now available on Walmart Marketplace.

The expansion introduces six product listings, featuring decorative shower curtains from the brand's home collection alongside limited-edition Football Vibe crew-neck sweatshirts.

The home collection brings contemporary artwork and expressive patterns into everyday living spaces, while the football-inspired sweatshirts offer a casual fashion option for sports enthusiasts and shoppers looking for distinctive seasonal apparel.

For Acossi Jeans Lifestyle, this expansion represents an opportunity to connect with a wider range of consumers through one of America's most recognized shopping platforms.

“We wanted to make selected pieces from our collections available through a shopping destination that people across America already know and use,” said Natacha Lacosse, founder of Acossi Jeans.“Our goal is to continue creating products that reflect our artistic approach to fashion and lifestyle while giving more customers convenient ways to discover our brand.”

The Walmart Marketplace selection complements the brand's existing online store, where customers can explore additional apparel, handbags, accessories, and lifestyle products.

As the holiday shopping season approaches, Acossi Jeans Lifestyle continues to develop its online retail presence while maintaining its focus on creativity, contemporary design, and everyday functionality.

Shop on Walmart Marketplace: Shop Acossi Jeans on Walmart Marketplace

About Acossi Jeans Lifestyle

Acossi Jeans Lifestyle is a contemporary fashion and lifestyle brand based in Clifton, New Jersey. Its collections include men's and women's apparel, handbags, accessories, and home goods, with an emphasis on artistic expression, individuality, and modern design.

Official website:

Walmart Marketplace: Shop Acossi Jeans on Walmart Marketplace