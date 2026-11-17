MENAFN - GetNews) Featuring inspiring testimonies, faith-filled encouragement, 20 Christian businesses and creators, and an interactive Christmas Gift Guide.

Wyckoff, New Jersey, UNITED STATES - November 17, 2026 - Galilee Life Christian Marketplace has released its Winter 2026 Christian Magazine, "Behold the Light: Celebrating the Hope That Came Into the World." This special holiday edition brings together stories of faith, perseverance, creativity, and Christian entrepreneurship while celebrating Jesus Christ as the true Light of the world.

Inspired by John 1:5, "The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it," the magazine encourages readers to remain anchored in Christ through every season and recognize the hope that His presence brings.

More than a seasonal publication, Behold the Light reflects Galilee Life's mission to create a marketplace where Christian entrepreneurs can share their God-given talents, connect with a faith-driven community, and build businesses without compromising their Christian values.

Celebrating the People Behind Christian Businesses

At the heart of this edition are the personal stories and testimonies of Christian creators and entrepreneurs who are using their gifts to make a difference.

The Winter 2026 magazine features the following 20 Galilee Life vendors, businesses, and creators:

Sacred Text ReplicasShine Bright CreationsChesley R. ParfaitMarilyn Jeanne Designs, LLCTessSofia ShopPower Pack OrganicsAnchored Hope Christian Clothing315SparkzHearts of FaithGreat Land BraceletsInked in ThymeHoneysuckle Bay SoapsSoli Deo Gloria Candle CompanyTGN Kingdom CompanyPeace & PaperIntegrity Accounting CPA, LLCServanthearted SisterhoodGathereneA Crafty Mountain HighThe Gathered Table

Through their features, readers are invited to discover the individuals behind these businesses, learn about their journeys, and explore the products and services they offer.

Galilee Life believes that behind every Christian business is a story worth sharing. By highlighting these entrepreneurs, the magazine seeks to encourage readers to support small businesses while recognizing the faith, dedication, and purpose behind their work.

A Christmas Gift Guide That Connects Readers Directly With Christian Businesses

One of the highlights of Behold the Light is its 2026 Christmas Gift Guide, featuring thoughtfully selected products from Christian creators and small businesses.

The digital interactive edition allows readers to browse featured gifts and access clickable product links, making it easier to discover and purchase meaningful Christmas gifts directly from participating businesses.

The gift guide encourages readers to shop intentionally, support Christian entrepreneurs, and remember the greatest gift ever given to humanity, Jesus Christ.

Faith-Filled Encouragement Beyond the Marketplace

In addition to vendor features and the Christmas Gift Guide, the Winter 2026 magazine includes carefully curated sections designed to encourage readers in their daily walk with Christ.

Throughout the publication, readers will discover inspiring testimonies, Christian devotionals, Scripture, encouragement for everyday life, and reflections on faith, family, generosity, and purpose.

A Message From the Founder

Neivis Paulino, Founder and CEO of Galilee Life Christian Marketplace, shares:

"Every magazine we publish is a labor of love, prayer, and obedience to what God has placed on our hearts. Our team has worked incredibly hard to bring this edition together, and I am so grateful for their dedication and for every Christian business owner who trusted us with their story.

My prayer is that readers will take the time to truly get to know the people behind these businesses. Read their testimonies, discover their beautiful creations, and support them whenever possible.

But above all, I pray that every page reminds someone of Jesus. We live in a world where so many people are searching for hope, and we want this magazine to be another way of pointing them toward the One who is our everlasting hope.

Jesus is the Light of the world, and no darkness can overcome Him."

Discover the Winter 2026 Edition

Behold the Light is available as a digital interactive magazine, offering readers a convenient way to explore its content and shop featured products through clickable links.

A print version of the magazine will soon be available on Galilee Life, Blurb, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon.

Explore the magazine:

Inquires can be sent to...

About Galilee Life Christian Marketplace

Founded in September 2018 by Neivis Paulino, Galilee Life Christian Marketplace is an online Christian marketplace dedicated to connecting faith-driven consumers with Christian creators, entrepreneurs, and small businesses.

Built on the belief that faith and entrepreneurship can work together for a greater purpose, Galilee Life provides a platform where business owners can showcase their products, share their stories, and connect with a community that values Christ-centered living.

Through its marketplace, Christian magazines, vendor features, and community initiatives, Galilee Life seeks to encourage Christian entrepreneurs while sharing the Word of God.