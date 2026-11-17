MENAFN - GetNews)"Borrowli Bad Credit Loans announces its online loan matching service for U.S. consumers, supporting loan requests from $200 to $50,000 across 45 states. The press release image highlights Borrowli's focus on transparent loan matching and helping borrowers with imperfect credit explore financing options. Borrowli is based in Elyria, Ohio."New online loan matching service connects Americans with independent lenders as borrowing costs remain elevated.

ELYRIA, Ohio, United States – November 17, 2026 – Borrowli Bad Credit Loans, an online loan matching service headquartered in Elyria, Ohio, has announced the availability of its bad credit loan request platform, supporting amounts ranging from $200 to $50,000 across 45 U.S. states.

The service allows borrowers to submit a free loan request and check whether they can be matched with an independent lender. The announcement comes as American consumers continue to navigate elevated borrowing costs, changing lending conditions, and the challenge of accessing credit with a limited or damaged credit history.

Credit Availability in a Higher-Rate Environment

Borrowli aims to make the loan matching process more transparent for consumers whose credit histories may limit their traditional borrowing options.

"Borrowli was built to make exploring U.S. loan options straightforward, transparent, and pressure-free," said Vicki Cervantes of Borrowli.

"Borrowing costs remain higher than many consumers would like. But what we're seeing is that lenders continue to consider applicants with lower credit scores. Access to funding hasn't disappeared, even in a higher-rate environment. Our message is simple: take your time, understand the costs, and only move forward with an offer if the terms genuinely work for you."

Loan Requests From $200 to $50,000

Borrowli's platform supports loan requests across a broad range of borrowing needs, from smaller expenses to larger personal financing requirements.

The service currently provides access to loan matching in 45 U.S. states, including:



Loan request amounts ranging from $200 to $50,000.

Free submission of loan matching requests.

Potential access to lenders that consider applicants with imperfect credit.

Initial matching that may involve a soft credit inquiry.

No obligation to accept a lender's offer. Online calculators to estimate monthly payments and borrowing costs.

Loan availability, approval decisions, annual percentage rates (APRs), and repayment terms are determined by participating lenders. Borrowli does not directly issue loans or guarantee approval.

A Focus on Transparent Borrowing Decisions

Borrowli provides educational information intended to help consumers understand the cost of borrowing before making financial commitments.

Its website includes tools for estimating monthly loan payments and calculating how origination fees may reduce the amount of cash borrowers receive.

The company encourages applicants to examine the APR, total repayment amount, payment schedule, and any additional fees before accepting an offer.

About Borrowli

Borrowli Bad Credit Loans is a U.S.-focused online loan information and matching service helping consumers explore personal loan options, including loans for borrowers with bad credit. Borrowli supports loan requests from $200 to $50,000 in 45 eligible states.

The platform also provides educational resources and loan calculators designed to help consumers better understand borrowing costs and repayment obligations.

Company Address:

Borrowli Bad Credit Loans

38513 Chestnut Ridge RoadElyria, OH 44035United States

Website:

Media Inquiries: (Contact page)