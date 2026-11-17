MENAFN - GetNews)"Independent tennis data platform brings together Brisbane International 2027 player announcements, historical performance records, tournament information and country-specific TV and streaming guides."

New York, NY, November 17, 2026 – Deuceboard, an independent global tennis data and statistics platform, has published its Brisbane International 2027 tournament guide, combining confirmed player information, tournament schedules, historical performance statistics and international viewing resources ahead of the January competition.

The event will take place at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Australia, featuring ATP 250 men's and WTA 500 women's competitions on outdoor hard courts as part of the lead-up to the Australian Open.

Brisbane International 2027: Dates, Venue and Tournament Details

The 2027 tournament is scheduled as follows:



Location: Queensland Tennis Centre, Brisbane, Australia

Qualifying: January 1–2, 2027

WTA 500 women's competition: January 3–10, 2027

ATP 250 men's competition: January 4–10, 2027

Surface: Outdoor hard courts

ATP singles draw: 32 players

WTA singles draw: 48 players Main show court: Pat Rafter Arena

A provisional session schedule is available, with the final player draws and match-specific order of play expected closer to the event.

Confirmed Brisbane International 2027 Players and Their Tournament Records

Four prominent players have been announced for the 2027 Brisbane International, including the defending men's champion and a former women's champion.

Daniil Medvedev

Medvedev returns as the defending ATP singles champion after defeating Brandon Nakashima 6-2, 7-6(1) in the 2026 final. According to Deuceboard's historical tournament database, he holds an 8–1 win-loss record at Brisbane.

Alexander Zverev

Zverev is among the first confirmed entrants in the men's competition, adding another established Grand Slam contender to the 2027 field.

Naomi Osaka

Osaka is scheduled to make her fifth Brisbane appearance, including her previous participation in qualifying. She has reached the women's singles semifinals twice at the tournament.

Elena Rybakina

Rybakina returns to Brisbane as a former women's singles champion, having won the title in 2024.

Deuceboard's player profiles and historical match records allow fans to explore the confirmed participants' previous performances and compare their head-to-head results ahead of the tournament.

Brisbane International 2027 Draw, Match Schedule and Results

The final singles draws and match-by-match order of play have not yet been published.

Deuceboard's Brisbane International 2027 draw, schedule and results resource provides available tournament information and will incorporate matchups, schedules and results as official data becomes available.

The platform connects tournament information to individual player profiles, historical matches and head-to-head comparisons, allowing fans to examine potential matchups once the draw is announced.

Where to Watch Brisbane International 2027 Worldwide

Broadcast rights vary by country and may differ between ATP and WTA competitions.

Deuceboard provides country-specific television and streaming information to help tennis fans identify available official broadcasters for their location.

Fans can consult the Brisbane International 2027 TV and streaming guide for regional viewing options, subject to broadcast confirmation and availability.

Deuceboard Covers the Complete January 2027 Tennis Calendar

Beyond the Brisbane International, Deuceboard provides tournament schedules, draws, results, historical player statistics and country-specific viewing information for other major ATP and WTA events taking place in January 2027.

The platform's January coverage includes:



Hong Kong Tennis Open ATP 2027

ASB Classic 2027 schedule, draw and results (January 4–16): ATP and WTA tournaments in Auckland, New Zealand.

Adelaide International 2027 tournament guide

Hobart International 2027 schedule and results (week of January 11): WTA 250 tournament in Hobart, Australia. Australian Open 2027 schedule, draw and results (January 18–31): The opening Grand Slam of the tennis season in Melbourne, Australia.

Fans can explore the complete 2027 ATP and WTA tennis tournament calendar for upcoming competitions, tournament dates, historical records and available viewing information throughout the season.

About Deuceboard

Deuceboard is an independent global tennis data and statistics platform covering more than 84,000 historical professional tennis matches, ATP and WTA tournaments, live scores, schedules, draws, results, player rankings, historical records, head-to-head comparisons, Elo ratings and country-specific viewing information.

The platform connects current tennis information with historical tour-level singles results dating back to 2010, providing a centralized resource for professional tennis statistics and tournament coverage.

Deuceboard is not affiliated with or endorsed by the ATP, WTA, ITF or individual tournaments.