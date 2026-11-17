MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

According to the administration, the guidebook“Unbreakable Kherson,” which brings together the region's unique experience in managing its affairs amid daily hostilities, was presented to the prince by Deputy Minister for Veterans Affairs Olha Maliarchuk.

The publication was prepared by the Kherson Regional Military Administration team with support from Howard Buffett and the German Marshall Fund. It describes practical experience in protecting civilians and infrastructure, organizing evacuations, providing medical care, ensuring the continued functioning of communities, and responding to military threats.

Maliarchuk also briefed the guest on the security situation in the region, the constant Russian shelling and the deliberate use of drones to terrorize civilians.

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Prince Harry thanked the region for developing solutions that could help other countries better prepare for military threats and protect their citizens, even as it faces Russian attacks every day.

The administration noted that a special gift was a collection of drawings by nine-year-old Veronika, made in one of the shelters in Kherson. The works deeply moved Prince Harry, it said.

As Ukrinform reported, Prince Harry attended the All-Ukrainian Invictus Games in Lviv and personally showed his support for Ukraine's defenders.