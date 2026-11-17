MENAFN - Live Mint) An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district as the hunt for escaped terrorist Lateef Bhat continues.

This comes after a terrorist was killed in a gunfight in Kulgam two days ago.

"#Encounter started with terrorists and joint party of JKP and SF in Kulgam," Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

On Monday, security forces killed Umar Nisar Dar, one of the terrorists involved in the November 11 attack on CRPF personnel in Kulgam.

Another terrorist, Lateef Bhat, one of the most wanted and the only surviving local terrorist in Kashmir valley, managed to escape the cordon at the Laru bypass area.

While there was no exchange of gunfire since Monday, security forces continued a massive search operation in a vast area around the encounter site to track and neutralise Bhat.

During the searches on early Wednesday morning, contact with the terrorists was established, leading to a renewed firefight that is ongoing, according to a PTI report.