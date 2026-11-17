OhSip Freeze-Dried Coffee Cubes come individually wrapped, 30 to a bag.

No machine, no pods, no waiting: the team behind OhCrisp introduces an individually wrapped 100% Arabica coffee cube that disappears into hot or cold water

- Shuang Wu, CEO of OhCrispLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OhCrisp, the Los Angeles brand that turned real fruit into an irresistible crunch, today unveiled OhSip, a sister brand built on one bold idea: a great cup of coffee should fit in a pocket.OhCrisp began with a simple obsession: fruit that tastes like fruit and crunches like a chip. Its two fruit mixes, Classic and Exotic, and its single-fruit bags such as dragon fruit, fig and pineapple are made for lunch boxes, desk drawers and carry-ons, and are sold at and on TikTok Shop.The secret is freeze-drying, which pulls the water out at low temperature and keeps the flavor right where it was. No refrigeration, no mess, just the crunch. Now the same process comes to the drink millions of Americans cannot start the day without.OhSip Freeze-Dried Coffee Cubes have exactly one ingredient: 100% Arabica coffee. Each 1.8-gram cube comes individually wrapped, small enough to slip into a pocket, a gym bag or a carry-on. Dropped into hot or cold water, it dissolves into a cup of coffee, with nothing to brew and nothing to clean up. One cube for classic. Two for bold. Thirty to a bag."Fruit taught us something. People are not asking for more complicated. They want the real thing, right now," said Shuang Wu, CEO of OhCrisp. "So we asked what would happen if great coffee were as easy as tearing open a wrapper. OhSip is the answer. Unwrap, drop, sip. Your kitchen, your desk, a trailhead at sunrise. Wherever you are, your coffee is already there."The first bags of OhSip Coffee Cubes go on sale November 17 at .About OhCrispOhCrisp is a Los Angeles-based brand that makes real food easy to love: crunchy freeze-dried fruit under the OhCrisp name, and freeze-dried coffee cubes under OhSip. OhCrisp is sold on its own website and on TikTok Shop. Both are brands of Vitablabla LLC.

Jimmy Lin

Vitablabla LLC (OhCrisp)

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Freeze-Dried Fruit Brand OhCrisp Launches OhSip, a Coffee Cube That Needs No Machine News Provided By Vitablabla LLC (OhCrisp) November 18, 2026, 02:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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