Trading Superpower by Hoc-trade

Hoc-trade analyzes your trade history to reveal your top three trading edges. Built on patterns detected from more than 500,000 trading accounts.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hoc-trade today launched Trading Superpower, a free experience that reads a trader's MetaTrader history and reveals the top three strengths behind their best trades. Powered by TradeMedicTM AI, Hoc-trade's behavioral trading analytics platform, it turns a trader's own closed trades into three cards they can flip and share. Trading Superpower is live now at hoc-trade/superpower and works with any MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 account.

Looking back at a trading account usually means hunting for what went wrong. Trading Superpower asks a different question: what does this trader already do well? A trader connects their MetaTrader 4 or 5 account with their read-only investor password, and TradeMedicTM AI scans every closed trade in the account's history, with no journaling, tagging or forms to fill in. Within a few minutes, three cards appear, each naming a strength drawn from the patterns behind that trader's best trades.

Those three cards come from a set of 20+ strengths, grouped into six categories: Emotional, Behavioral, Timing, Trend, Market Conditions, and Risk & Execution. They include strengths such as Riding Momentum, Striving in Calm Markets, Prime Days, Catching Trend Reversals, and Spot-on Exit Timing. The 20+ strengths are grounded in TradeMedicTM AI's analysis of real trades from more than 500,000 trading accounts. Each reading, however, is built only from the trader's own history, so the result is personal and quantified rather than a generic profile.

Trading Superpower is designed to keep traders' accounts secure. Traders connect using their read-only investor password, which allows Hoc-trade to analyze each trader's trading edge through their trade history. This ensures that Hoc-trade cannot place trades, make changes to the account or access funds, so traders can receive their analysis without granting any control over their account.

The three strength cards form the first layer of each reading. Once their trading edges are revealed, traders can view their personalized summary of the behavioral pattern, including the dollar value each strength has made them. Traders are also granted access to the full TradeMedicTM report, which details every aspect of their analysis including their trading biases. The first full report is provided free of charge, with continued access in subsequent months available on a paid basis.

Trading Superpower is free to play now at hoc-trade/superpower.

Jonas Schleypen

Hoc-trade Technology Co. Ltd.

+886 970 542 901

Find Your 3 Trading Superpowers in Minutes | MT4 & MT5 Walkthrough

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Hoc-trade launches SuperPower: A Game for Traders to Reveal their Personal Strengths News Provided By Hoc-trade Technology Co. Ltd. November 18, 2026, 02:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Technology



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