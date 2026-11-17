CellNetTM PR, developed by Sangtech Lab, is a whole blood inline leukoreduction filter manufactured using patented supercritical CO2 technology without organic solvents or process wastewater.

CellNetTM PR advances blood filtration manufacturing with a process that requires no organic solvents and generates no process wastewater.

TAIPEI, TAIPEI, TAIWAN, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sangtech Lab's patented supercritical-CO2 process makes CellNetTM PR the most sustainable leukoreduction filter available, with zero process water, no organic solvents, and DEHP-free housing and media, recognized by 2026 Edison and R&D 100 awards

Taipei, Taiwan, November 17, 2026. Sangtech Lab Inc. today announced that CellNetTM PR is the world's first and only commercial whole blood inline leukoreduction filter manufactured without organic solvents or process wastewater. The breakthrough is in how the filter is made. Where every other commercial leukoreduction filter relies on solvent-based wet chemistry, CellNetTM PR processes proprietary filtration media through a patented supercritical-CO2 process, under solvent-free, water-free conditions. This makes CellNetTM PR the most sustainable leukoreduction filter available today.

The problem CellNetTM PR solves

Leukocyte reduction filters remove white blood cells from donated blood to improve transfusion safety, and their fiber media must be surface-modified to work. For roughly thirty years, the commercial standard has been wet chemistry: hydrophilic agents dissolved in organic solvents such as ethanol, acetone, or tert-butanol, applied to the media, then washed off. At production scale, this generates solvent emissions and process wastewater requiring treatment.

How CellNetTM is different

CellNetTM PR is produced by a patented supercritical-CO2 process (U.S. Patent No. 11,224,686 B2) that replaces the organic solvents and wash water of conventional wet chemistry entirely. Sangtech's proprietary filtration media is processed in a closed supercritical-CO2 system from which the CO2 is recovered and reused, with no organic solvents and no process water at any stage. In Sangtech's life-cycle data, media processing generates zero process water and uses no organic solvents, with a measured carbon footprint of 7.68 kg CO2e per kilogram of filtration media (gate-to-gate). To Sangtech's knowledge, based on a global review of the market, no other commercial whole blood inline leukoreduction filter is manufactured this way.

DEHP-free housing, hard and soft casing

CellNetTM PR is offered with zero-DEHP (Non-DEHP) housing, in both hard and soft casing formats, and DEHP-free media. DEHP, a phthalate plasticizer used in conventional PVC medical components, can leach into blood during storage and transfusion, and the European Union has set a 2030 sunset for DEHP in medical devices. By eliminating DEHP across housing and media, CellNetTM PR pairs its solvent-free, wastewater-free manufacturing with a patient-safety and materials advantage that matters to blood services and regulators.

Why it matters for transfusion sustainability

Healthcare systems are beginning to measure the environmental cost of blood. A 2024 life-cycle assessment in Transfusion (Hibbs et al., DOI: 10.1111/trf.17786) produced the first measured carbon footprint of red blood cell transfusion in England, 7.56 kg CO2e per unit. That figure reflects the entire transfusion chain, including transport and refrigeration. It is not a CellNetTM measurement. What studies like it do not yet capture is the upstream footprint of how the filter itself is manufactured, including solvent use and wastewater. That is precisely the burden CellNetTM PR eliminates, giving blood services a sustainability improvement they can make at the supply level, before a single unit is collected.

Quote

“The leukocyte filter was treated as a solved problem for thirty years, and we did not accept that,” said Tyler McConville, Deputy CEO of Sangtech Lab.“We went back to how the filter is actually made. Taking out the solvents and the wastewater is not a trade-off against performance. It is a cleaner filter and a cleaner process at the same time, and it makes CellNetTM PR the most sustainable leukoreduction filter in the world.”

Independently recognized

CellNetTM PR received a 2026 Edison Award (Silver) in the Energy & Climate Resiliency category, and a 2026 R&D 100 Award for water-free and solvent-free surface functionalization of fibers, developed with the Taiwan Textile Research Institute (TTRI). Both award records independently describe the process as solvent-free and water-free.

Industry-leading performance, with no trade-off

The cleaner process costs nothing in performance. Integrated into whole-blood collection sets, CellNetTM PR media enables:

.Leukoreduction to fewer than 0.3×106 residual white cells per unit, well below the pre-storage leukoreduction standard of 1×106.

.Red cell recovery above 92%.

.ISO 10993-5 cytotoxicity grade 0 (zero cytotoxicity), with no solvent residuals to extract.

.98–100% platelet removal, without activation: CellNetTM PR removes platelets together with the leukocytes and does so without activating them, so their contents are carried out of the red cells and plasma rather than released into them.

Reaching this performance band with a solvent-free, zero-wastewater process is the breakthrough: top-tier filtration and sustainable manufacturing in the same filter, not a choice between them.

Availability

Sangtech Lab supplies CellNetTM filter media and semi-finished filters to medical device manufacturers and research institutions worldwide, from an ISO 13485 production facility in Yilan, Taiwan.

About Sangtech Lab Inc.

Sangtech Lab Inc. is a Taiwan-based medical materials company and the developer of a patented supercritical-CO2 platform for solvent-free, wastewater-free surface modification of membranes and filter media. Its CellNetTM PR leukoreduction filter is the world's first and only commercial whole blood inline leukoreduction filter manufactured without organic solvents or process wastewater, is available with DEHP-free housing and media, and is recognized with 2026 Edison and R&D 100 awards.

Basis of the“world's first and only” claim

Based on a review of commercial whole-blood leukoreduction filters across major markets, all identified products use solvent-based wet processing; no other is manufactured without organic solvents or process wastewater. Sangtech welcomes documented evidence otherwise.

CellNetTM PR filter media and semi-finished filters are supplied to medical device manufacturers for integration into finished devices. CellNetTM PR is not itself a finished medical device; finished-device performance and regulatory clearance are the responsibility of the integrating manufacturer.

Media Contact

Aaron Lian, Media Relations, Sangtech Lab Inc.

3F, No. 3, Alley 16, Lane 120, Lide Road, Beitou Dist., Taipei City, Taiwan

... · +886 2 2891 8099 ·

Tyler McConville

Sangtech Lab Inc

+886 2 2891 8099

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CellNetTM PR: World's First & Only Commercial Whole Blood Inline Leukoreduction Filter, No Solvents,No Process Wastewater News Provided By Sangtech Lab inc. November 18, 2026, 02:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology



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