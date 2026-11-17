MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin will visit Jalandhar on Wednesday to flag off a 'Samrasta Sankalp Yatra' amid preparations to strengthen the party's position in Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections, scheduled for 2027.

According to the BJP, the 'Samrasta Sankalp Yatra' will spread Saint Ravidas' message across seven states and Union Territories -- Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh -- till December 3.

This comes as the BJP is celebrating the 650th birth anniversary of Saint Shiromani Guru Ravidas as a year-long national festival.

"This mega campaign was launched on July 29, 2026, on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima from Kashi (Uttar Pradesh). So far, under this campaign, nearly 29,000 'Kalash Vandana Yatras' have been taken out, more than 30,000 saints have been reached out to, and 'Samras Deep Mahotsavs' have been organised at 51,000 locations to spread the message of social harmony (Samrasta)," the statement added.

Continuing this nationwide observance, the 16-day 'Samrasta Sankalp Yatra' will be organised from November 18 to December 3.

After being flagged off by Nabin from Jalandhar, the Yatra will pass through seven states and Union Territories -- Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh -- covering a total distance of 2,402 kilometres before concluding in Kashi on December 3, the BJP said.

During the Yatra, more than 100 small public meetings and 17 major events will be organised, where Union Ministers and national party office-bearers will participate to propagate Saint Ravidas' vision of 'Begumpura' (a realm without sorrow) and social equality among the masses, the statement said.

Nabin will also offer prayers at places of worship during his day-long engagements. Following his arrival in Jalandhar, Nabin will proceed to Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Maharaj Mandir at Dera Sachkhand Ballan to offer prayers.

He will also address supporters on the occasion at Raipur village, located near Dera Sachkhand Ballan on the Jalandhar-Pathankot GT Road, a BJP statement said.

Thereafter, Nabin will participate in a lunch interaction with the Sant Samaj at the village, it added.

Earlier this month, Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon constituted the state Manifesto Committee and the state Chargesheet Committee for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

More than 2.14 crore voters in Punjab are likely to pick a new 117-member Assembly in the elections likely to be held around February-March 2027.