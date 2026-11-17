Parents Demand Narco Test of Vinod Arya in Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 18 (ANI): Sona Devi and Virendra Singh Bhandari, parents of Ankita Bhandari, demanded a narco test of former BJP leader Vinod Arya, father of the main accused Pulkit Arya in the 2022 murder case. They also demanded an examination of Vinod's call detail records from the night of the murder. They warned of protests across Uttarakhand until their demands are met.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Virendra Singh Bhandari, Ankita's father, said Vinod Arya should also be subjected to investigation and alleged that he had repeatedly travelled between Delhi and Uttarakhand around the time of the incident. He demanded that the ongoing CBI investigation examine the matter, conduct Vinod Arya's narco test and extract his call detail records.

"I want that now we will not spare Vinod Arya either, and the CBI investigation into the policeman is going on, Vinod Arya's narco test will be done, and his call details will be extracted, because when the incident with my girl happened, even on that day I told the government and the police to arrest Vinod Arya first and send him to jail, because he was repeatedly going to Delhi and coming back from there," Virendra Singh Bhandari said.

He further alleged that discussions involving senior political leaders were taking place in Delhi at the time and raised questions over the alleged VIP angle in the case. Referring to the appointment of former BJP Uttarakhand incharge Dushyant Kumar Gautam as the Governor of Sikkim, Virendra said the family had opposed the appointment and submitted a memorandum at India Gate in Delhi.

The latest demand comes amid an intensifying controversial development in the 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case. Vinod Arya, father of the main convict, Pulkit Arya, on November 15, demanded a probe into the victim's parents, alleging they "harassed, humiliated, and coerced" her before the incident.

The row is linked to the September 2022 murder of Ankita Bhandari, a receptionist at a resort near Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. Her family has objected to any individual whose name surfaced during the investigation being appointed to constitutional office without being cleared by investigative agencies.