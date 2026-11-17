Political Clash Erupts at Pension Distribution Event

Siddipet (Telangana) [India], November 18 (ANI): The pension proceedings card distribution program held at Renuka Gardens in the Cherial town turned into a political drama. The welfare scheme program held on Tuesday was meant for the poor but unexpectedly turned into a hotbed of political heat. A heated altercation occurred between former BRS leader and MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy.

According to a press release, during the event, MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy brought up the governance of the previous BRS government and showered questions on Palla Rajeshwar Reddy. He questioned him regarding the corruption and irregularities alleged to have taken place during the previous regime. It is learned that he demanded answers regarding the developments that occurred during the past administration. However, as clear answers were not coming from Palla Rajeshwar Reddy to the questions posed by the MP, the argument reportedly intensified. Consequently, the attention of public representatives, leaders, and beneficiaries attending the program instantly shifted to the war of words between the leaders. The pension cards distribution program thus heated up with political criticisms and counter-criticisms.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) recalled the historic six-day padayatra undertaken from Vikarabad to Quthbullapur in November 2011, describing it as an inspiring chapter in the collective struggle for a separate Telangana state. In a social media post, KTR recalled that the padayatra was undertaken in response to a call given by BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), who led the political movement for Telangana statehood. He said the march, held from November 16 to 21, 2011, continued to remain a cherished memory of the statehood struggle. The padayatra began at Vikarabad and passed through Nawabpet, Shankarpally, Patancheru, Serilingampally, Kukatpally and Balanagar Circle before culminating at Quthbullapur. Covering several important localities in the western parts of the Hyderabad region, the six-day march aimed to strengthen the Telangana sentiment and connect with people at the grassroots level. Recalling the overwhelming response to the march, KTR said it received inspiring support from all sections of society. His message highlighted how people from different walks of life rallied behind the demand for a separate state, making the journey a memorable experience in the history of the movement. The November 2011 mobilisation came at a crucial juncture in the Telangana agitation. The movement had gained fresh momentum following KCR's indefinite fast in November 2009, which prompted the Centre to announce the process for Telangana statehood. However, subsequent political uncertainty and delays in fulfilling the demand led to renewed protests and mass mobilisation across the region. (ANI)