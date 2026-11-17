India Vital to Quad Identity Claims Former Diplomat Vidya Bhushan

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Former senior diplomat Vidya Bhushan Soni highlighted India's indispensable role in the Quad, asserting that the grouping would lose its identity without New Delhi's participation. He also described the proposed US-China-Russia trilateral meeting in Shenzhen as an important opportunity to discuss global peace and nuclear disarmament.

Speaking to ANI, Soni said the Quad grouping had been losing momentum after US President Donald Trump did not attend the meeting scheduled to be hosted by India last year. He said the proposed initiative in Manila could help maintain the momentum, although questions remained over protocol and the host country.

"Somehow in Trump's thinking and in his mind, Quad doesn't figure. It gives it little importance. It should have been held last year and we were the host; India was the host. For some reason, he decided not to come. So it got postponed. But since it was losing momentum, I think the people behind it must have thought, let's meet at some neutral place at least so that the momentum is kept going. So that's why they are thinking of having it in Manila," Soni said.

He pointed out that India was scheduled to host the Quad summit, and holding the meeting in Manila would raise questions about who would assume the hosting and coordinating responsibilities. "But the question is again protocol and technical. Who will host it? Because it's India's turn to host and India would like to host it in Delhi. But since it's not being held in India, in fact, it's for the first time that this Quad meeting is taking place in a non-Quad country. So, this will be a protocol issue for them to discuss who will be the host, who will be playing the role of a coordinator," he said.

Soni said the proposed summit would have important issues to deliberate upon, particularly those concerning the Indo-Pacific region and maritime security, amid growing international tensions. "Quad has very important issues to discuss, particularly on issues which are in the Indo-Pacific area and pertaining to maritime security. I think these are the issues where the world's attention is developing because of tension elsewhere," he said.

He also underlined the significance of India-ASEAN relations, pointing out that the year marked maritime cooperation between India and ASEAN. He expressed hope that India's leadership role would be taken into consideration during the proposed Quad meeting. "This is the year when it is the year for maritime cooperation between ASEAN and India. So let's hope that when the Quad meeting takes place, they take into consideration India's leading role because without India, it will not be a Quad; it will then be trilateral, whatever it is," Soni said.

Turning to the proposed trilateral meeting in Shenzhen involving US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Soni described it as a significant development, particularly in view of the issues expected to be discussed. He said nuclear disarmament and nuclear arms control could be among the key subjects, pointing to the existing START agreement between the United States and Russia, which was signed decades ago when the Soviet Union was in existence.

"One of the issues is about nuclear disarmament and control of nuclear. You must remember there is already in existence an agreement which was signed 40, 50 years back, the START agreement, under which there is a perfect understanding between the US and Russia at that time, the Soviet Union, that they will be restrained, there will be discipline, they will control the proliferation of nuclear arms, there will be understanding that it is not misused," he said.

Soni said the period covered by the existing agreement was approaching its end next year and suggested that renewing the arrangement would have been a simpler option. However, he felt Trump had other objectives in bringing China into the proposed discussions. "So that area, that period is coming to an end next year. So the best thing would be and easiest thing would have been to renew the same agreement so that there is no need to restart the discussion and all the other issues which are involved. But Trump has some other ideas," he said.

The former diplomat suggested that Trump wanted to use the proposed trilateral platform to regain international prominence following what he described as a setback in the US midterm elections. "He wants to use that forum to again come back to prominence because he has had one terrible beating in the last elections, midterm election there. So he wants that focus to be on him. So what he's doing, he's trying to bring a China angle," Soni said.

Explaining the rationale behind involving China, he said the nuclear arsenals of the three countries were not comparable, with the United States and Russia possessing significantly larger stockpiles than China. "If you were to see, there is no parallel between the nuclear warheads between Russia and the US on one side and China on the other. Would you believe that Russia and the US have 5,000 and China has not even 1,000, less than 600 or so," he said.

Soni said Trump could be seeking to bring China into the discussions to counterbalance Putin, while also recognising Beijing's importance in discussions concerning global peace. "He wants to bring him in in order to counterbalance Putin, to bring Putin in his place and also to humour China. Why humour China? China is needed particularly on issues of world peace because the topic given is that they will discuss world peace. And world peace right now is in a difficult situation because of the crisis in the Gulf," he said.

He added that involving China could also give Beijing a sense of greater international importance and encourage its participation in efforts concerning global security. "So, he feels, Trump feels that by bringing in China, he would not only humour him, but it will please China that, look, my importance is such that nothing can happen without me, my presence. So, I think he's done two things in one; he's killing two birds with one stone," Soni said.

Explaining his assessment of the proposed trilateral meeting in Shenzhen, Soni said the initiative could bring together three important countries and potentially produce progress on international issues, particularly the ongoing Gulf crisis. "Bringing in China, putting Putin in place, and thirdly, to see if something can come out of it. So this is the Shenzhen meeting I'd like to see. It is a good idea to bring three issues, three particular countries together because if there is some meeting ground on at least the Gulf crisis, then it will be one step forward," he said.

Soni also referred to suggestions that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could be part of the proposed meeting, but dismissed the possibility as a peripheral issue. "But of course there is also a naughty suggestion that the North Korean Kim will also be there. So there is a suggestion that there will be a meeting, but I think it's a sideline issue and people just say it for, I would say, humour rather than more than anything else," he added. (ANI)