Kolkata is likely to experience a generally cloudy sky on Wednesday, November 18, with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers in some areas. Weather conditions are expected to remain relatively comfortable, although cloud cover could persist through much of the day.

According to the latest weather forecast, the city is likely to record a maximum temperature of around 29°C and a minimum of approximately 22°C. Residents may experience a change in weather conditions as the developing cyclonic system over the Bay of Bengal influences the regional atmosphere.

The IMD's latest observations recorded a temperature of 21.4°C in Kolkata's Alipore area during the early morning hours.

Rain and thunderstorms likely across South Bengal

Rainfall activity is expected to become more widespread across Gangetic West Bengal from November 19. The IMD has forecast heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and squally weather in parts of the region over the next few days.

Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, Nadia and other districts may experience changing weather conditions.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated locations on November 19, 20 and 21, with thunderstorms and lightning also expected. Gusty winds may accompany the showers in some areas, potentially disrupting outdoor activities and local travel.

The weather department has advised people to remain alert to changing weather conditions and follow official updates, particularly during thunderstorms.

Cyclone Akvan over Bay of Bengal influencing Bengal weather

Cyclonic Storm Akvan is currently over the central parts of the south and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. The system is expected to intensify further as it moves north-northwestwards and is forecast to approach the Andhra Pradesh coast.

The IMD's coastal bulletin indicates that the cyclone could strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm and subsequently a very severe cyclonic storm before crossing the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coast around November 20.

Although West Bengal is not expected to face the cyclone's direct landfall, its associated weather system is likely to influence rainfall and thunderstorms across parts of the state.

The latest IMD warning lists no warning for Gangetic West Bengal on November 18, but heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and squally conditions are forecast for November 19, 20 and 21. North Bengal is expected to remain comparatively unaffected by this spell of rain.