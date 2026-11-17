MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Hotels and resorts in Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah are seeing bookings recover following temporary beach closures caused by the recent oil spill, with some reporting a return of international visitors and renewed demand after days of disruption.

The recovery comes after beaches in both emirates began reopening following more than two weeks of closures. Ras Al Khaimah reopened seven public and resort beaches on November 11, while Sharjah announced the reopening of its beaches on November 12 after authorities confirmed that the marine pollution had been contained and the affected areas were safe for visitors.

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The closures were introduced as a precautionary measure after the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment confirmed an oil spill from a tanker off the coast of Umm Al Quwain on October 23.

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Hotel operators said business began picking up shortly after beaches reopened, as resorts resumed normal operations and welcomed guests back.

Ashraf Saleh, General Manager of Bin Majid Hotels & Resorts in Ras Al Khaimah, said cancellations stopped almost immediately after the hotel's beach reopened, while new reservations began coming in from international visitors.

Although the hotel's beachfront was not visibly affected by the oil spill, Saleh said the property complied with government instructions and temporarily closed its beach as a precautionary measure. "Our beach wasn't visually affected, but obviously the government has more oversight when it comes to water testing," he said.

He added that the hotel conducted its own water tests to monitor conditions while environmental authorities carried out inspections.

To keep guests entertained during the closure, the hotel introduced additional activities, including organised shopping mall trips, more in-house entertainment and extended swimming pool hours.“With the reopening of the beaches, the market has reacted very well," he said.

According to Saleh, the improvement was noticeable as soon as the beach reopened.

He added that some international visitors were already making last-minute reservations, including bookings made just one day before arrival. "We are getting international guest bookings today for arrival tomorrow, not just for arrivals in two weeks," he said.

Saleh said he was optimistic that occupancy levels could return to those recorded before the closures within approximately 10 days.

Sharjah resort sees bookings recover after temporary decline

In Sharjah, Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa also reported a recovery in bookings after experiencing a temporary decline in business during the beach closure.

Irem Celenk, Director of Sales and Marketing at Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa, said the resort closed its beach on October 28 in line with government regulations and reopened on November 4 after a seven-day closure.“During the closure, we noticed a decline in overall business, but things started to recover quickly,” she said.

Celenk explained that the resort continued to welcome guests throughout the closure, with all other facilities remaining operational, including two large swimming pools, a kids' club, entertainment activities and five food and beverage outlets.

As a result, guests could continue enjoying their stay without needing to be redirected to other destinations.“Since the rest of the resort remained fully operational, there was no need to direct guests elsewhere,” she said.

She added that guests could continue to enjoy the resort's facilities and services throughout the temporary beach closure.

Following the reopening, the hotel began seeing renewed interest in room bookings, with demand coming from both international tourists and UAE residents.

Celenk said business was steadily returning to normal, with bookings continuing to come from both markets.“Business is gradually getting back to normal,” she said.

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