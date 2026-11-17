The customer delegation visited our workshop to carry out full inspection and workpiece trial honing. Our technical team ran the machine through a complete test cycle, verifying key indicators including bore dimensional accuracy, cylindricity, straightness, surface roughness and operational stability. After strict measurement and performance evaluation, the workpiece test fully met the customer's technical requirements and acceptance criteria.

Both parties formally signed the factory acceptance contract after the successful on-site verification. The equipment is now moving into the final finishing phase, including finishing inspection, auxiliary configuration sorting, packaging preparation and delivery arrangement.

This deep hole honing machine is our new self-developed precision bore finishing equipment, designed for deep hole inner surface honing of hydraulic cylinders, oil tubes, precision sleeves and other deep-hole parts. It is widely applied in hydraulic, engineering machinery, energy and heavy industry sectors. Combined with our mature product lineup of deep hole drilling & boring machines, skiving and roller burnishing machines and matched gun drill tools, Tianrui provides one-stop custom deep hole machining solutions for global clients.

The successful FAT fully validates our independent R&D capability, assembly quality and precision control standard for deep hole honing systems. It also marks another trusted project cooperation between Tianrui and overseas industrial buyers. We keep focusing on high-precision deep hole machining technology, and support customized design, on-site commissioning, technical training and long-term after-sales service for worldwide customers.

If you have requirements for deep hole honing, bore finishing or deep hole machining equipment, welcome to contact our engineering team for technical discussion and quotation.

Dezhou Tianrui Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer specializing in deep hole machining equipment. Our main products include deep hole drilling & boring machines, deep hole honing machines, skiving and roller burnishing machines, and supporting deep hole cutting tools. We provide customized deep hole machining machines and turnkey solutions for global customers.

About Us

Dezhou Tianrui Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd., headquartered in Dezhou, Shandong Province, is a fully operational physical factory specialized in the R&D, precision production, on-site testing and global export of deep hole machining machinery.