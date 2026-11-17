Since its establishment in 2003, Zhuhai Xinruida Electronics Co., Ltd. has always focused on innovation and breakthroughs in component solutions. It has been deeply rooted in the fields of refrigeration system control, motor starting, and soft starter for more than 20 years, and has become a highly competitive representative of Chinese intelligent manufacturing in the industry. The company participated in multiple international industrial exhibitions with its core products, showcasing its strong capabilities in the fields of capacitors, soft starters, and refrigeration accessories to global customers, further consolidating its global strategic layout.

As a high-tech enterprise integrating research and development, production, sales, and service, Xinruida Electronics has passed ISO9001 quality management system certification and ISO14001 environmental management system certification. Its core products such as CBB65 series metallized polypropylene film capacitors, DC-LINK capacitors, and inverter capacitors have obtained international authoritative certifications such as UL and CE. With excellent stability and durability, it has successfully entered the strategic supply chain of internationally renowned brands such as GREE, with an annual output of up to 35 million units, widely used in fields such as air conditioning, new energy storage, photovoltaic inverters, and smart grids.

At the exhibition, Xinruida's RV air conditioning soft starter for mobile refrigeration scenarios became the focus product. This series of soft starters and supporting electronic control devices accurately solve the industry pain points of difficult air conditioning start-up and large current shock in mobile refrigeration scenarios such as RVs, parking air conditioners, heavy trucks, and ships. Through intelligent control technology, smooth start-up is achieved, effectively protecting equipment circuits and extending service life, which has been highly recognized by customers in North America and Europe.

At the same time, the innovative air conditioning copper tube quick connector exhibited by the company avoids welding design replacing traditional construction techniques, greatly improving the efficiency of air conditioning installation and maintenance. It has excellent sealing and weather resistance, perfectly adapting to global climate environments, and has attracted many buyers to negotiate and cooperate on-site.

With over 20 years of technological accumulation, we have the confidence to provide more efficient and reliable component solutions for global customers, "said the person in charge of Xinruida Electronics. In the future, we will continue to increase our research and development investment, with core products such as capacitors and soft starters as the fulcrum, to help the global industrial and refrigeration fields achieve green and efficient upgrades, and to benefit more countries and regions from China's intelligent manufacturing.

About Us

Since its establishment in 2003, Zhuhai Xinruida Electronics Co., Ltd. has been deeply rooted in the electronic components sector for over two decades, consistently dedicated to providing leading comprehensive component solutions for the air conditioning and new energy industries. Through professional expertise and continuous innovation, the company has established a strong brand reputation within the industry.