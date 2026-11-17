The 8-inch TFT LCD screen is one of the most widely used display sizes for embedded systems, industrial HMIs, medical auxiliary equipment, smart home panels and vehicle-mounted devices, offering an optimal balance between compact physical size and excellent display performance. Selecting the correct resolution is essential for product development, as it directly affects image clarity, power consumption, driver board compatibility, mechanical design and overall project cost. This article introduces all mainstream resolutions of 8-inch TFT LCD modules to help you complete accurate model selection.

800×600 (SVGA)

800×600 is a classic industrial-grade resolution for 8-inch TFT displays with a 4:3 aspect ratio, perfectly suitable for traditional embedded HMIs, PLC control panels and replacement projects of legacy industrial equipment.

Featuring mature driving solutions and high compatibility with common LVDS and RGB interfaces, this resolution enjoys a stable supply chain and cost advantages. It is ideal for text-based operation interfaces, parameter adjustment pages and simple graphic display scenarios, yet not applicable for high-definition image and video playback applications.

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Key Factors for Resolution Selection

1. Aspect Ratio Matching: Confirm that the mechanical structure and UI design match 4:3 standard screen, 16:9 wide screen or 9:16 vertical screen. Mismatched aspect ratios will cause black borders, picture cropping or image stretching.

2. Main Control Hardware Performance: Ensure the mainboard supports signal output of the target resolution. Some low-cost embedded chips cannot drive high-resolution screens such as 1200×1920 stably, so hardware adaptation is required in advance.

3. Application Scenarios: 800×600 / 1024×768 are sufficient for text-based industrial operation scenarios; 1024×600 is preferred for conventional horizontal screen video and graphic interaction; 800×1280 is suitable for vertical interactive devices; 1200×1920 ultra HD specification is the best choice for high-end high-definition display scenarios.

4. Supply and Cost: Ultra-high-resolution screens have higher unit prices and MOQs, while standard resolutions feature stable sample and mass production supply, perfectly catering to mass production projects.

Customization Services

In addition to standard resolutions, we provide professional customization services for 8-inch TFT LCD modules, including capacitive/resistive touch integration, high-brightness upgrade for outdoor use, wide temperature optimization, AG/AR surface treatment and interface adaptation. We supply reliable display modules for industrial, commercial and special-environment equipment, covering both off-the-shelf standard screens and fully customized display solutions for embedded projects.

If you have any questions about resolution selection for your projects, feel free to contact our technical sales team for professional guidance.

About Us

Shenzhen Xunrui Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd., founded in 2016, is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the R&D, production, sales and service of liquid crystal modules. The company boasts strong R&D capabilities, advanced production equipment and a united and progressive management team.