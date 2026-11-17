MENAFN - GetNews) ""Digital twins and AI persona chatbots create new opportunities to explore consumer perspectives. Companies can interact with simulated customers, conduct AI focus groups and test brand concepts before launching traditional research studies." - Prof. Dr. Reto Hofstetter, Founder of Insightable GmbH and Professor at the University of St"Swiss AI company Insightable GmbH offers digital consumer twins, interactive AI persona chatbots, synthetic surveys and AI focus groups for market research and consumer insights. Companies can simulate customer interviews, explore brand perceptions, test marketing concepts and pretest campaigns. Founded by University of St professor Reto Hofstetter, Insightable combines academic research with AI-powered tools for branding, consumer research and innovation.

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland - November 17, 2026 - Insightable GmbH, a Swiss AI software company, is presenting its digital consumer twins, interactive AI persona chatbots and AI focus groups for market research, branding and consumer insights. The platform enables companies to simulate target audiences, conduct conversations with AI-powered consumer personas, moderate synthetic focus groups and test marketing concepts before conducting studies with real customers.

The offering combines qualitative and quantitative AI-powered market research, including conversational consumer personas, synthetic surveys, brand perception research, concept testing, asset testing and campaign pretesting.

Insightable supports brand managers, marketing teams, consumer insights professionals, market researchers and innovation teams seeking to explore customer perspectives and accelerate early-stage research.

Digital Consumer Twins for AI-Powered Market Research

Insightable's digital twins are AI-powered simulations of consumers defined by demographic, psychographic and behavioral characteristics.

Companies can create synthetic target audiences based on predefined population profiles, customized consumer segments or their own market research data.

The platform allows researchers to import customer profiles from CSV and XLSX files and include variables such as brand usage, purchase frequency, consumer preferences and customer segments.

Population matching for Switzerland, Germany and the United States supports the creation of synthetic audiences aligned with demographic characteristics. In Switzerland, audiences can be differentiated by canton and language region.

These digital consumer twins provide the foundation for interactive AI persona chatbots, simulated customer interviews, AI focus groups and structured synthetic surveys.

Interactive AI Consumer Personas and Persona Chatbots

A central feature of Insightable's AI persona platform is the ability to interact directly with simulated consumers through conversational AI chatbots.

Unlike traditional static marketing personas presented in documents or dashboards, interactive AI consumer personas can participate in ongoing conversations, respond to questions and simulate different perspectives based on their assigned profiles.

Companies can create consumer personas using demographic and psychographic characteristics, Big Five personality traits, values, communication styles, languages and customer preferences.

Personas can also be developed using a company's own segmentation studies, customer interviews, existing proto-personas and other consumer research findings.

Once created, these AI personas can be used as conversational research participants.

For example, a brand manager can ask a simulated consumer how they interpret a brand's positioning, what associations a campaign message triggers or what concerns they might have about a new product concept.

An innovation team can explore simulated customer needs, motivations and reactions to new product ideas.

A researcher can conduct follow-up interviews with the same persona, exploring different topics and testing alternative hypotheses.

These interactive consumer persona chatbots enable teams to move beyond static persona descriptions toward conversational exploration of customer perspectives.

AI Focus Groups and Simulated Consumer Interviews

Insightable also supports AI-powered focus groups, allowing companies to bring multiple consumer personas into a shared discussion.

Instead of interacting with one persona at a time, researchers can organize simulated group discussions involving consumers with different characteristics, preferences and viewpoints.

A human moderator can introduce research topics, ask questions, address individual personas and guide the discussion as it develops.

Potential applications include exploring brand perceptions, discussing advertising concepts, comparing new product ideas and examining different reactions to marketing messages.

For example, a consumer goods company could organize an AI focus group with simulated consumers from different age groups and customer segments to discuss a new brand positioning strategy.

A marketing team could present alternative campaign concepts and explore how simulated participants interpret the messages, what associations they generate and which aspects raise questions.

A product development team could introduce a new service concept and use the discussion to identify potential objections, customer needs and areas requiring further investigation.

The platform supports automated discussion summaries and collaborative sharing of personas and discussion rooms.

AI focus groups can help generate research hypotheses, explore alternative perspectives and prepare interview guides before conducting qualitative studies with real participants.

Brand Research, Brand Positioning and Campaign Pretesting

Beyond conversational research, Insightable's digital twins can support a broad range of branding and marketing applications.

Companies can use synthetic consumers to explore brand associations, evaluate positioning statements and compare alternative communication strategies.

Potential applications include:



Brand Perception Research: Explore how simulated consumers perceive brands, brand personality, brand values and competitive positioning.

Brand Positioning Testing: Compare alternative brand positioning statements, value propositions and brand narratives.

Campaign Pretesting: Evaluate advertising concepts, campaign messages, slogans and creative strategies before market launch.

Asset and Creative Testing: Explore responses to advertising visuals, packaging designs, branded content and other marketing assets.

Product and Concept Testing: Compare new products, services and innovation concepts across selected target audiences.

Consumer Need Exploration: Use interactive personas and AI focus groups to generate hypotheses about customer motivations, preferences and unmet needs. Customer Segmentation Research: Explore how different synthetic audience segments respond to brand messages and marketing concepts.



These applications combine structured synthetic data with interactive qualitative exploration.

Synthetic Surveys and Quantitative Consumer Insights

In addition to interactive persona chatbots and focus groups, Insightable's synthetic survey platform enables structured quantitative research using digital twins.

Researchers can create questionnaires with multiple-choice questions, Likert scales, ratings, open-ended questions and branching rules.

They can select synthetic audiences, choose AI models and define the number of simulated responses.

The resulting data can be examined through charts, response distributions and respondent characteristics.

For example, a brand management team can explore responses to several campaign concepts through a synthetic survey and then conduct follow-up conversations with AI personas to investigate specific questions raised by the results.

Similarly, researchers can use simulated consumer interviews to identify potential issues before developing a larger quantitative study.

The platform also supports A/B testing and additional structured research methods.

By combining synthetic surveys with conversational AI personas, Insightable enables teams to move between exploratory qualitative research and structured quantitative studies within the same research environment.

Research Foundations in Consumer Behavior and Market Research

Insightable GmbH was founded in 2024 by Prof. Dr. Reto Hofstetter, Professor of Executive Education and Marketing at the University of St (HSG).

His academic research includes digital consumer behavior and artificial intelligence in marketing.

Insightable draws on research in market research methodology, data collection, consumer behavior, demand estimation and the use of digital twins in consumer research.

The company translates these research foundations into practical AI software for simulating consumer audiences, exploring customer perspectives and supporting marketing research processes.

"Digital twins and AI persona chatbots create new opportunities to explore consumer perspectives," says Hofstetter. "Companies can interact with simulated customers, conduct AI focus groups and test brand concepts before launching traditional research studies."

The company's approach connects AI-powered research tools with established marketing research methods and empirical consumer research.

Combining Synthetic Consumer Research with Real Customer Studies

Insightable positions digital twins, AI personas and synthetic focus groups as complementary to traditional research with human participants.

In current projects, the company calibrates synthetic audiences against existing client research, including consumer surveys, campaign post-tests and segmentation studies.

Examples of reference datasets include a campaign post-test involving 500 Swiss consumers and a segmentation study covering 3,000 professionals.

These datasets can help researchers compare simulated responses with observed consumer research findings and assess the suitability of synthetic audiences for particular applications.

However, simulated consumer responses are not equivalent to observed human behavior. Demographic matching or calibration alone does not establish predictive accuracy.

The company therefore emphasizes that AI personas and synthetic focus groups are primarily tools for exploratory research, hypothesis development and research preparation. Important findings should be validated with real consumers.

Swiss AI Technology for Marketing and Enterprise Applications

Insightable develops and hosts its AI platform in Switzerland.

Alongside digital twins, AI consumer personas and synthetic market research, the company provides enterprise AI solutions and supports organizations in implementing artificial intelligence in their business processes.

Its offering combines AI software, implementation services and consulting for marketing, consumer insights and other business applications.

About Insightable GmbH

Insightable GmbH is a Swiss AI software company founded in 2024 and headquartered in St, Switzerland. Founded by University of St professor Reto Hofstetter, the company develops digital consumer twins, interactive AI persona chatbots, AI focus groups, synthetic surveys and enterprise AI solutions. Its research platform supports brand research, consumer insights, simulated customer interviews, brand positioning, asset and concept testing and campaign pretesting. Insightable develops and hosts its AI infrastructure in Switzerland and combines research-based technology with software, implementation and consulting services.

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