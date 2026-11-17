SINGAPORE, November 17, 2026 - SecondFactor, an OTP verification platform, has introduced intelligent routing technology designed to help businesses reduce the cost of verifying users across multiple countries and messaging channels.

The platform's Price Intelligence Engine (PIE) automatically selects the lowest-cost eligible delivery channel for each one-time password (OTP) request across SMS, WhatsApp, Viber, and RCS. If delivery isn't confirmed within eight seconds, the engine attempts another eligible channel without requiring additional requests from the application.

For businesses sending thousands or millions of verification codes, OTP delivery costs can vary significantly by destination country, mobile operator, and messaging channel.

While SMS remains a widely used verification method, alternative channels such as WhatsApp, Viber, and RCS can offer lower delivery costs in certain markets. However, using these alternatives often requires businesses to manage different messaging integrations, channel availability, and fallback rules.

SecondFactor addresses these challenges through a single API that handles OTP generation, delivery, routing, fallback, and verification.

How SecondFactor's Intelligent OTP Routing Works

When an application requests an OTP, SecondFactor's Price Intelligence Engine evaluates the destination, available messaging channels, recipient eligibility, and applicable delivery costs.

The engine then attempts delivery through the lowest-cost eligible channel.

For example, if WhatsApp is available and costs less than SMS for a particular destination, PIE can prioritize WhatsApp. If delivery isn't confirmed within eight seconds, SecondFactor can automatically fall back to SMS or another eligible channel.

This approach lets businesses use lower-cost messaging channels where available while maintaining alternative delivery options when the initial attempt fails.

The platform also includes several capabilities designed to simplify OTP management:



One API for four channels: Developers can integrate OTP verification through two primary API calls without building separate delivery workflows for SMS, WhatsApp, Viber, and RCS.

Automatic fallback: When delivery isn't confirmed within eight seconds, SecondFactor tries the next eligible channel.

Simplified billing: Businesses are charged once per accepted OTP request, even when fallback attempts are required within that request.

Delivery monitoring: A centralized dashboard shows the destination, delivery status, messaging channel, and cost of individual OTP requests. Testing environment: The PIE Playground allows developers to send real OTPs, inspect routing decisions, and test verification before integrating the API into their applications.

Helping Businesses Manage OTP Costs Across Markets

"Businesses shouldn't have to build and maintain separate messaging integrations just to find a more cost-effective way to verify their users," said Aayushi Agrawal, Business Development Manager at SecondFactor.

"Our goal with the Price Intelligence Engine is to make OTP delivery easier to manage. We evaluate the available channels for each request, select the lowest-cost eligible route, and handle fallback automatically. This gives businesses more control over verification costs without adding complexity to their applications."

SecondFactor is designed for applications that require phone number verification during user registration, login, account recovery, and other authentication workflows.

The platform is available to businesses through its OTP verification API. New users can create an account and receive free credits to test delivery and routing through the PIE Playground.

To learn more about SecondFactor's intelligent OTP routing and pricing, visit .

About SecondFactor

SecondFactor is an OTP authentication platform developed by Singapore-based Digital 360 Pte. Ltd. The platform helps businesses send and verify one-time passwords through SMS, WhatsApp, Viber, and RCS using a single API. Its Price Intelligence Engine automatically selects cost-effective delivery routes, handles fallback, and provides visibility into OTP delivery performance and costs.