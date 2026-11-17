MENAFN - GetNews)"Qingdao Anbang New Energy Technology Co., Ltd."Anbang manufactures customizable, prefabricated substation steel structures for utility, renewable energy and industrial projects. Operating from a 150,000-square-meter production base in Qingdao, China, the company combines CNC fabrication, modular assembly, hot-dip galvanizing, inspection resources and first-piece assembly to support international procurement and site installation.

QINGDAO, China – November 17, 2026 – Qingdao Anbang New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., operating under the Anbang

Substation Structures Defined by Equipment and Site Requirements

A substation structure

Anbang supplies main frameworks, equipment brackets, busbar supports, lightning protection structures and auxiliary steel components. Customization considers voltage level, equipment parameters, site conditions and environmental exposure. These inputs help establish the structural arrangement and define the components required for an individual station.

For international engineers and sourcing professionals, this makes the technical package central to supplier evaluation. A clearly defined scope distinguishes the main framework from individual supports, access components and installation accessories. It also establishes which interfaces require coordination with the electrical equipment manufacturer or civil contractor before production begins.

Applications Across Utility, Renewable Energy and Industrial Facilities

Anbang's published main-framework offering includes 35kV, 110kV, 220kV, 330kV and 500kV applications. The company identifies photovoltaic collection stations, wind farm booster stations, energy storage substations and industrial distribution facilities among its target applications. Final suitability depends on the approved project design and the configuration selected.

These applications bring different purchasing requirements. Renewable energy projects require structural coordination with collection and grid-connection equipment, while industrial facilities may need compatibility with existing layouts and maintenance access. Site exposure, available installation space and lifting arrangements also influence component selection and delivery planning.

Establishing these conditions during inquiry gives the manufacturer a more complete engineering basis and allows buyers to compare proposals against the same requirements.

Steel Grades and Configurations for Structural Design

Anbang's substation steel structure

Anbang's electric substation structures

For procurement, steel grade and structural design address separate requirements. Material specifications define the steel being purchased, while engineering calculations and drawings establish member sizes, connections and load paths. Reviewing both gives purchasing teams a clearer basis for technical acceptance and quotation comparison.

Factory Prefabrication and Modular Construction

Anbang processes substation steel components through factory prefabrication, using CNC cutting, drilling and welding equipment. Anbang's power substation structures

Across its steel structure manufacturing operations, the company lists CNC structural steel processing lines, intersecting-line cutting machines, automatic longitudinal submerged arc welding equipment and welding robots. These resources provide buyers with specific information about its fabrication capabilities. The manufacturing route for each order remains dependent on component geometry, connection details and the approved production requirements.

Factory processing places particular importance on drawing accuracy. Equipment mounting positions, support elevations, connection schedules and foundation interfaces should follow the coordinated design revision before fabrication is released. This links prefabrication with the information needed for subsequent site assembly.

Quality Management and Inspection Resources

According to Anbang's certification information, its management systems include ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and ISO 50001. The stated ISO 9001 scope references GB/T 19001-2016/ISO 9001:2015 and specifically includes production management for substation structural supports, alongside other power and telecommunications steel components. Its description covers incoming materials, production processing and finished-product inspection.

Anbang also reports a physical and chemical testing center equipped with a universal testing machine, ultrasonic flaw detector, low-temperature impact tester, direct-reading spectrometer and carbon-sulfur analyzer. These resources support material and fabrication inspection within the company's manufacturing operations.

For supplier qualification, the relevant certification scope can be reviewed against the ordered components. Project acceptance can then be defined through an inspection plan identifying applicable material checks, dimensional verification, welding inspections and protective treatment records. Agreeing on the required documentation before production gives the purchaser and manufacturer a common acceptance basis.

Pre-Assembly and Equipment Compatibility

Anbang's service process includes first-piece assembly for nonstandard or complex steel structures. Ground pre-assembly checks hole alignment and component fit, providing a physical verification stage before shipment. The company also describes technical review of customer-provided designs before manufacturing.

Anbang's power substation structure offering includes installation interfaces for equipment such as transformers, switch cabinets and gas-insulated switchgear. Compatibility requires coordination with the selected equipment drawings, including mounting dimensions, support elevations and connection positions.

These activities connect the structural package with the equipment it will support. Defining interface responsibilities and the scope of assembly verification allows project engineers to identify discrepancies before delivery and gives installation contractors consistent drawings for site preparation.

Corrosion Protection and Delivery Preparation

Hot-dip galvanizing is a specified protective treatment across Anbang's substation structure range. Its galvanized configurations include lattice structures, tubular structures, gantry frames and equipment supports. The company's corporate profile also identifies an ownership stake in an affiliated galvanizing facility.

Protective treatment requirements can be incorporated into the purchase specification according to operating conditions, together with coating inspection and acceptance records.

Anbang's delivery process includes component numbering, detailed packing lists and assembly drawings. It describes complete-set packaging or segmented numbering according to site unloading conditions, alongside order tracking through fabrication, galvanizing and final inspection. These arrangements help connect the delivered components with receiving checks and the planned assembly sequence.

A Defined Basis for International Sourcing

Anbang's substation structure offering combines configurable steel supports with factory fabrication, stated quality management coverage, inspection resources and assembly preparation. These capabilities provide concrete subjects for engineers, distributors and procurement contractors evaluating a manufacturer and supplier.

A coordinated purchasing package can carry equipment interfaces, structural requirements, inspection criteria and delivery responsibilities through each stage of the order. Establishing those details supports a consistent review from technical approval to manufacturing, shipment and site assembly.

About Qingdao Anbang New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Qingdao Anbang New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. was established in June 2014 and is based in Jiaozhou, Qingdao, China. Operating under the Anbang brand, the company designs, manufactures and sells steel products for energy, telecommunications and municipal infrastructure. Its portfolio includes substation structures, transmission towers, communication towers, steel poles and solar mounting structures. The company also undertakes steel structure construction and installation work.