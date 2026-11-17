MENAFN - GetNews)"Zhejiang SINGI Electrical LLC"SINGI's SGB5-80S WiFi Smart Circuit Breaker combines overload and short-circuit protection with remote and scheduled switching for residential and light-commercial AC distribution. Available in 6–80 A ratings and multiple pole configurations, it features 2.4 GHz WiFi connectivity, 10 kA rated breaking capacity and DIN-rail mounting, with published technical specifications and standards information supporting international procurement.

YUEQING, China – November 17, 2026 – Zhejiang SINGI Electrical LLC, a manufacturer of low-voltage electrical products, offers the SGB5-80S WiFi Smart Circuit Breaker

The product addresses a practical building requirement: selected circuits may need switching aligned with occupancy or operating schedules alongside their electrical protection. SINGI's published product information brings together the electrical ratings, control functions and installation parameters needed to begin evaluating that combination.

Smart Control Built Around Circuit Protection

The SGB5-80S combines thermomagnetic overload and short-circuit protection with local, remote and timed switching. SINGI states that the protective tripping mechanism operates independently of auxiliary power. This identifies the protective mechanism separately from the additional functions provided by the smart control module.

The published range covers rated currents from 6 A to 80 A at 50/60 Hz. Configurations include 1P+N and 2P versions for 230 V AC, and 3P+N and 4P versions for 400 V AC. B and C tripping characteristics are available, and the technical table lists a rated short-circuit breaking capacity of 10 kA.

For distributors, these options provide a basis for matching stock to customers' project requirements. For contractors, they establish the configuration to evaluate against the circuit design. Current rating, pole arrangement and tripping characteristics remain central to selection, with connected switching assessed alongside those electrical requirements.

WiFi Connectivity and Application-Based Operation

SINGI's product guidance identifies 2.4 GHz WiFi for connecting the breaker. Following network connection and application pairing, the guidance describes remote circuit switching and real-time status checking through an internet-connected smartphone. Tuya and Smart Life are referenced as examples of applications in the product FAQ.

These details give buyers a more specific starting point for evaluating the connected functions. A project requiring a particular application environment can identify that requirement in its sourcing brief, with the supported application and supplied configuration established during technical review.

For building operators, remote switching and status information serve related purposes: issuing an operating command and checking the circuit's reported state. Commissioning can therefore assess both functions against the intended operating arrangement. Where a project depends on a particular platform or integration, the agreed scope should identify that requirement explicitly.

Published Standards Support Technical Evaluation

SINGI lists EN 60898-1, AS/NZS IEC 60898-1 and GB/T 10963.1 among the SGB5-80S manufacturing standards. Including these references alongside the electrical ratings gives engineers and procurement teams a clearer basis for requesting the relevant conformity documentation.

The references describe the standards identified in the manufacturer's product information. Certification status, destination-market requirements and the documentation accompanying a particular order remain specific to the supplied product. For international procurement, connecting the selected configuration with its applicable documents makes the technical submission more useful than a general statement about the company's wider certification portfolio.

Applications in Residential and Light-Commercial Buildings

SINGI identifies household distribution boards, rental properties, shops, offices and guesthouses among the SGB5-80S applications. Its product information describes remote operation and scheduled switching for selected household and commercial circuits.

These settings create distinct purchasing priorities. A rental-property operator may evaluate remote control for selected circuits between occupancies. A shop may assess switching schedules against opening hours, while an office project may require separate arrangements for occupied areas and equipment that operates continuously.

The application discussion begins with the purpose of each controlled circuit. Scheduled operation can be assigned where it supports an established routine, with appropriate arrangements retained for essential loads. This connects the smart functions to a defined operating requirement and gives engineers, installers and building managers a common basis for evaluation.

For distributors serving these markets, the product proposition is specific: SINGI offers a WiFi smart circuit breaker for building AC distribution, with selectable electrical configurations and operating functions that can be assessed against the customer's project.

Installation Information Supports Distribution-Board Planning

The SGB5-80S uses 35 mm DIN-rail mounting and accommodates conductors from 2.5 to 35 mm2. Published installation information includes IP20 protection, an operating-temperature range of −25°C to +65°C, and derating guidance covering temperature and adjacent-device installation.

For panel builders, these details support the assessment of mounting, connections and operating conditions within the proposed assembly. The conductor range helps define connection requirements, while derating information provides context when multiple protective devices share an enclosure.

SINGI's Distribution Box portfolio includes GNB10, GNB30, GNB50, GNB60 and other flush-mounted product families. Their availability allows enclosure selection to be discussed alongside protective devices, with dimensions, internal arrangement and assembly suitability established for the specific project.

For retrofit work, reviewing the existing board's available space, connections and equipment arrangement provides a concrete basis for assessing the proposed configuration before ordering.

Complementary Products Address Different Circuit Requirements

SINGI's conventional Miniature Circuit Breaker (MCB)

The company also offers the SGB5L-40 Residual Current Circuit Breaker with Overcurrent Protection ( RCBO

Together, these products support a clearer distinction between connected switching, conventional overcurrent protection and residual-current protection. The circuit schedule determines the functions required at each position, allowing procurement discussions to remain tied to the electrical design.

Manufacturing Resources and OEM Support

SINGI's company profile describes research and development, production and sales activities covering building electrical products and low-voltage electrical metal accessories. It identifies an in-house spare-parts factory, a 30-member research and development team, and OEM and ODM services.

The company reports ISO 9001 quality management certification. Its separate SGB5-40 product information describes automated assembly for that conventional MCB line, providing a documented example of production capability within the wider breaker portfolio.

For OEM sourcing and customization, an identified product configuration provides the starting point for discussions about branding, packaging, documentation and any requested product changes. The agreed scope can connect those requirements with sample approval and the documentation needed for the intended market.

For the SGB5-80S, a complete sourcing brief brings together electrical ratings, connected operating functions, application requirements and the installation arrangement. This gives SINGI and prospective buyers a defined basis for technical evaluation and supply discussions.

The model's role within the company's portfolio is consequently clear: connected circuit operation for residential and light-commercial distribution, supported by related protective devices, enclosures and business services.

About Zhejiang SINGI Electrical LLC

Zhejiang SINGI Electrical LLC is based in Yueqing, Zhejiang Province, China, and operates under the SINGI brand. The company is part of SINGI Group, established in 1995. Its portfolio includes circuit breakers,