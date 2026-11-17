QUEENS, N.Y., 17 November 2026 - Geek in NY, a digital marketing agency in Jamaica, Queens, today launched Geek SocialProof, a managed service for local service businesses and online stores. The service collects real customer reviews and video testimonials, places them on the pages where visitors decide whether to call, and measures what changes.

The launch follows a fast shift in how people choose local businesses. In BrightLocal's 2026 Local Consumer Review Survey, the share of U.S. consumers using AI tools to find local businesses rose from 6% to 45% in one year, and 74% said they only care about reviews from the last three months.

"Most small businesses already have happy customers. What they don't have is that proof sitting next to the call button when a new visitor is deciding," said Zvi Zidon, founder of Geek in NY. "We ask every customer the same way, we link every quote to the original Google review, and we never invent one."

Geek SocialProof includes review and video requests by text after each job, verified Google reviews on service pages with a link to each source, up to two edited customer videos a month, a reply to every Google review, and a monthly report on calls and form leads.

Every project follows written rules: no fake, bought or AI-written reviews, no review gating, and no "As Seen On" network logos for a paid press release.

The core plan costs $1,450 for setup and $595 a month, with a three-month minimum and no annual contract. The first five clients get 30% off setup in exchange for a short case study.

About Geek in NY

Geek in NY is a founder-led digital marketing agency serving local businesses across the United States since 2017, with a 5.0 rating from 121 Google reviews. Founder Zvi Zidon previously led Ti Web Master, which won Google's international Engage All-Stars competition in 2012 and 2013.