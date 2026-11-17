MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Dionne Best

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Barbados is deeply committed to strengthening its voice and advocacy to provide international representation for the Caribbean region. Acting minister of foreign affairs and foreign trade, Sandra Husbands, expressed at a recent courtesy call with ambassador of Austria to Barbados, Gerold Vollmer.

Minister Husbands spoke to the challenge of antimicrobial resistance, which she said was having an adverse effect on the lives of some Barbadians and revealed that the government is keen on the development of scientific and medical research to provide a solution in this area.

Ambassador Gerold Vollmer shared that Austria is currently working on“broadening” their network and expressed support for the establishment of a CARICOM office or of an OECS office in Vienna, given the presence of several key United Nations organisations – namely, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The ambassador lauded the government of Barbados for its support for Austria's successful election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and shared that Austria wants to demonstrate that it is a force for international law and human rights.

Other topics discussed by the officials included Barbados' commitment to development in areas such as wind energy and battery storage, technology transfer in the renewable energy sector, climate change, and opportunities for cultural exchange.

Also present at the meeting were senior foreign service officer, Trecia King and Honorary Consul of Austria in Barbados, Peter Staffner. Barbados and Austria established diplomatic relations on November 27, 1967.