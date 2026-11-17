

Trade union leader Eduardo Sánchez vowed that“the struggle is just beginning” and called the government's $150 bonus“a slap in the face.”

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

By Ricardo Vaz

CARACAS, Venezuela (venezuelanalysis ) – Venezuelan education and healthcare workers staged a 12-hour work stoppage and blocked highways across the country on Monday to demand better pay and labor conditions. The initiative was backed by multiple trade unions and federations in several Venezuelan states.

Sánchez stated that unions are demanding $960, corresponding to four months of the present minimum income.

Since 2022, Venezuelan authorities have declined to raise the monthly minimum wage, leading it to devalue to $0.15. Instead, they have replaced it with non-wage bonuses that do not factor into the calculation of labor benefits such as vacation or Christmas bonuses, and severance pay. The current monthly income floor for public sector workers is $240.

Long-time union leader Sánchez stated that activities at the Central University of Venezuela (UCV), the country's largest, were“completely paralysed” on Monday. Local reports and social media content also showed adherence to the work stoppage in universities in Barinas, Zulia, Anzoátegui, Aragua, and other states.

“Acting president, Delcy Rodríguez will have to take our demands into account and clarify [before the country ] where the oil revenues have gone, because the Venezuelan working class has not seen any improvements,” Sánchez concluded.

Mauricio Zambrano, trade union leader from the healthcare sector, congratulated workers for“paralysing” Caracas and other parts of the country by blocking major roads and highways.

There were reported stoppages and demonstrations in several of Caracas' main hospitals. Spokespeople told local media that doctors, nurses, and other personnel from multiple areas were protesting but that the hospitals' emergency and other critical services would continue uninterrupted.

End-of-year bonuses have been at the heart of labour mobilisations across the country. Earlier this month, workers from the Corporación Venezolana de Guayana (CVG), a state-owned heavy industry conglomerate, secured a $1,100 payment, to be split up in four instalments.

The Venezuelan government gave in to the workers' demands after weeks of protests and repeated efforts to block a major bridge in Bolívar State.

In late October, Venezuelan authorities likewise agreed to pay a $2,000 bonus, divided into three instalments, to workers from state mining company MINERVEN after a short-lived work stoppage.

Multiple spokespeople during Monday's demonstrations referred to the CVG and MINERVEN precedents, warning authorities that there cannot be“first-class and second-class workers” in the public sector.

Since the start of the year, Venezuelan trade unions and worker federations have staged recurring protests, demanding dignified pay, including the conversion of bonuses to wages, and the reinstatement of collective bargaining agreements.

Representatives have denounced plans by the executive and business lobbies such as FEDECÁMARAS to implement regressive labor reforms. FEDECÁMARAS spokespeople have expressed optimism that a“Law of Labor Consensus” will soon be approved to reduce labor costs for employers as well as eliminate the retroactive nature of benefits such as social security and severance, considered a red flag for unions.

Former President Hugo Chávez approved a historic Labor Law in 2012 that banned unfair dismissal and outsourcing, enshrined the world's third-longest maternity leave, guaranteed the right to work for both women and people with disabilities, and extended retirement pensions to all workers, including full-time mothers and the self-employed.

Apart from the labor reforms, the Venezuelan government is likewise preparing to privatise state-owned assets it deems“non-strategic.” Acting president Rodríguez vowed to return companies nationalised during the Chávez government to their former owners.