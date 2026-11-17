MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The launch enables numerous venues and market makers to compete for every order while one onchain clearinghouse backs every trade

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temporal, the crypto-native engineering powerhouse accelerating global financial markets onto Solana, today announced Supermassive, a perpetual futures exchange built fully onchain on Solana. Supermassive separates trading from clearing, so independent venues and market makers compete for each order while a single shared clearinghouse backs every position. Mainnet launch is planned for January 2027.

Perpetual futures are the most-traded product in crypto, yet Solana holds less than 2% of derivatives open interest. Currently, traders who buy assets on Solana today often move elsewhere to hedge them. Supermassive is designed to give those traders a derivatives market built the way Solana's spot market was.

“Finance is the last industry to be rebuilt, and open, public infrastructure is how we make it fairer and more transparent,” said Michael Marcantonio, CEO of Temporal.“We're bringing the Solana blueprint to derivatives, and we're opening it to every builder on the network because traders shouldn't have to leave Solana to hedge.”

Solana became the leading onchain spot market because many independent market makers compete for every order. Supermassive applies that model to derivatives, following the structure of U.S. listed options, where many exchanges compete and one clearinghouse stands behind every trade. Temporal has built that structure fully onchain, executing within a single Solana transaction. Any market maker, exchange, wallet, or application can plug in, making Supermassive available to every member of the Solana ecosystem. Applications keep their own users and set their own fees, and a position opened on one venue can be closed on another without moving collateral.

The design is built for better prices and more efficient use of capital. Proprietary AMMs on the exchange reprice inside each trade, and HumidiFi is the first professional market maker. Temporal plans to release a shared proprietary AMM program so smaller algorithmic market makers can quote the same way without building their own. Portfolio margin, a model that Temporal has tested against 1.83 million historical scenarios, is planned to follow the perpetuals launch and will recognize hedged positions so traders tie up less collateral.

Supermassive's architecture already ran on mainnet in October 2026, when a prototype routed a perpetuals trade on Solana mainnet across an order book and multiple proprietary AMMs in a single transaction, using test collateral.

Perpetuals are the first product, with options, dated futures, and prediction markets planned to follow on the same accounts. Temporal has also developed a new options design in which one program quotes many options and the perpetual together, repricing all of them with a single update. The prototype currently runs on its own, and integration with the clearinghouse is in progress. Temporal intends to open-source the options proprietary AMM.

Security work is planned ahead of launch, as Temporal's program includes two independent audits of the clearinghouse, a public audit contest, formal verification of margin and liquidation logic, and a $1 million bug bounty reserve that will open with the perpetuals launch.

For more information, please visit: temporal.xyz

About Temporal

Temporal's mission is to modernize the global financial system by building open, decentralized infrastructure that expands access to financial markets worldwide. A crypto-native research and development firm, Temporal builds and operates high-performance infrastructure underpinning trading and DeFi on Solana. Temporal is the team behind HumidiFi, one of Solana's largest liquidity providers and market makers; Harmonic, the network's fastest and most performant block builder, which builds blocks for validators representing roughly 30% of Solana's stake; Nozomi, a global transaction-sending layer that has processed tens of billions of dollars in volume; and its institutional staking and validator services, which help institutions maximize the value of operating their own validators. Together, these products and services make Solana's markets faster, more efficient, and more accessible to traders, market makers, protocols, and institutions.

Media Contact:

M Group Strategic Communications (on behalf of Temporal)

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