MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH ELGIN, IL, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOUTH ELGIN, IL - November 17, 2026 -

The company will introduce a done-with-you implementation program for selected contractors on January 1, 2027, expanding its existing marketing and sales systems offering.

Roofing REV Marketing has announced that its new done-with-you marketing and sales systems program will become available to selected contractors on January 1, 2027. The program expands the firm's services beyond roofing to fencing, concrete, siding, decking, gutters, and related exterior trades, providing an alternative to its established fully managed marketing services.

Led by founders Carm Taglia and Chris Taglia, the expansion builds on existing relationships with exterior contractors. Roofing REV currently serves fencing and concrete businesses, along with roofing companies offering siding and gutter services. Referrals and discussions with contractors in adjacent industries contributed to the decision to formalize the broader offering.

Under the new done-with-you model, Roofing REV sets up connected marketing and sales systems and trains the contractor's team to use them. Employees then put the processes into practice, with assistance available as needed, and gradually assume responsibility for ongoing operations. Fully managed services remain available for businesses that prefer continued outside management.

"Contractors don't just need another website, advertising campaign, or software subscription. They need those pieces working together," said Chris Taglia, COO of Roofing REV Marketing. "Our goal is to build systems around how these businesses actually operate, so they have greater control over their leads, customer relationships, and marketing infrastructure instead of becoming dependent on another agency or buying leads."

The offering includes four established systems: CRM and lead management, reputation and review generation, AI-powered phone answering and appointment scheduling, and instant online estimating. Supporting tools include social publishing and automated email and text communication, with connections available for compatible contractor software and third-party services.

Program pricing will vary based on each contractor's existing setup, business goals, and the systems and implementation assistance required. Initial work will focus on identifying what is already in place, determining which processes need attention, and establishing the setup and training required for the contractor's team.

Roofing REV's experience outside roofing includes its work with Executive Fence & Gate, a fencing contractor based in Byron Center, Michigan. According to partner Michael Hoffman, the business established a first-year goal of $3 million and has completed approximately $2.5 million in projects, with another $500,000 in signed contracts. Roofing REV has provided marketing and sales support since the contractor's startup. These figures reflect the contractor's overall business performance and are not attributed solely to Roofing REV's services.

Executive Fence & Gate also uses Roofing REV's online estimating system, which collects project information and provides preliminary pricing based on contractor-defined parameters. Inquiries can then be directed into a CRM for tracking, appointment scheduling, and follow-up.

Contractors retain ownership of their websites, business accounts, phone numbers, and customer data. If they discontinue their subscription, they retain their business assets and can export their data, while access to subscription-based software and automations ends.

"Not every contractor needs every tool at once," said Carm Taglia, CEO. "We look at where the business is today, what its team can realistically manage, and what needs to be working before the next step. A system should make the business easier to operate, not overwhelm the people responsible for using it."

The systems can be adapted to differences in how exterior contracting customers make purchasing decisions. Roofing work is frequently driven by problems that may not be visible until damage becomes apparent, while fencing, decking, and concrete projects often involve visible conditions or planned improvements. These distinctions influence how contractors present services, estimate projects, and follow up with prospective customers.

Roofing REV Marketing is a family-owned marketing agency headquartered in South Elgin, Illinois. Established on November 1, 2024, as a roofing-specialized agency, it builds on 25 years of marketing experience dating back to Tag Marketing's founding in 2001. Owned and operated by Carm and Chris Taglia, the business provides fully managed marketing services and contractor-focused CRM, automation, AI answering, reputation management, and online estimating systems.

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For more information about Roofing REV Marketing, contact the company here:

Roofing REV Marketing

Carm Taglia

773-680-6952

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1035 Blazing Star St, South Elgin, IL 60177

CONTACT: Carm Taglia