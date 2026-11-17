MENAFN - Live Mint) With Cyclonic Storm Akvan intensifying in the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a high-level weather warning for several southern states.

The cyclonic disturbance, currently hovering over the central parts of the South and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, is set to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm by Tuesday evening and a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm by the morning of November 19.

According to the latest IMD press release, the storm is moving north-northwestward and is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Visakhapatnam (specifically near Tuni) around noon on November 20.

Upon landfall, Akvan is predicted to bring maximum sustained wind speeds of 120-130 kmph, gusting up to a devastating 145 kmph.

| 'Yellow' alert issued for Andhra, Odisha ahead of Cyclone Akvan landfall: IMD 'Orange' alert issued

The weather agency has issued an“Orange Message” (Cyclone Alert) specifically targeting the Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts.

This alert mandates that authorities and residents in the vulnerable regions“be prepared to take action.”

Under the influence of the system, the IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated instances of extremely heavy rainfall (over 21 cm) across Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on November 19 and 20.

Andhra Pradesh & Yanam: The region faces the most severe threat, with light to moderate rainfall escalating to heavy showers on November 18. By November 19 and 20, the IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, with isolated instances of extremely heavy downpours (exceeding 21 cm). As the system moves inland, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh will continue to see heavy rainfall on November 21. Odisha: South coastal Odisha is expected to receive heavy rainfall on November 18. From November 19 through November 21, the state will experience light to moderate rainfall across most areas, with isolated heavy-to-very-heavy showers as the cyclone progresses.

For Rayagada, in southern Odisha along the Andhra Pradesh border, the weather agency has issued yellow and orange warnings for November 18, 19 and 20, with heavy rainfall forecast in the region.

Telangana: The eastern parts of Telangana are on 'orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 20 and 21. These districts are: Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, and Suryapet. Rayalaseema: The Rayalaseema region is forecast to receive light to moderate showers, punctuated by heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 19 and 20. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal: North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will experience light to moderate rainfall at many places, with isolated heavy downpours specifically forecast for November 19. West Bengal: The storm is likely to bring heavy rain to South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram districts from 19 to 21 November. The system will also cause thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty winds, over most districts of south Bengal, including the state capital, Kolkata, the Met Department said. Central and East India: The cyclone's remnant moisture will trigger heavy rainfall across several inland and eastern states. Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh are on alert for isolated heavy rainfall on November 20 and 21. By November 21, the system will also bring heavy showers to East Madhya Pradesh and the East Vidarbha region.

IMD's heavy rainfall alert| IMD update: Andhra, Odisha on high alert as cyclone brews over Bay of Bengal

| Cyclone Akvan: Landfall timeline, wind speed and states on IMD's weather alert

The IMD warns of a 1.0 to 2.0-metre surge above the astronomical tide, which is highly likely to inundate low-lying areas in several Andhra Pradesh districts, including Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema, Kakinada, and Visakhapatnam during landfall.

The peak surge is expected over Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, and Kakinada from morning to afternoon on November 20.