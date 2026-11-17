MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The home décor brand brings lifelike artificial greenery to holiday porches with limited-time savings from November 19 to November 30, 2026







SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mavis's Diary, a home décor brand specializing in high-quality artificial greenery and artificial trees for outdoors, today announced its 2026 Black Friday campaign, running from November 19 to November 30, 2026.

The promotion spotlights the brand's 5ft Artificial Cypress Topiary Trees as a featured holiday decorating product. Designed for porches, patios, and entryways, these products offer homeowners decorative options among topiary trees artificial outdoor and cedar topiary trees artificial outdoor styles, with selected products available at special limited-time prices compared with their regular listed prices. Final promotional pricing and discount details will be announced when the event begins.

Brand Philosophy: Quality, Safety-Conscious Materials, and Thoughtful Design

Mavis's Diary emphasizes carefully selected, safety-conscious materials, thoughtful product design, and meticulous craftsmanship. These standards apply across the brand's entire artificial greenery collection, not just to its featured holiday product.

When developing new pieces, the brand prioritizes realistic appearances, dependable product quality, and everyday usability, making each item suitable for everyday home décor and festive home decorations.

To us, great home decor is about more than thoughtful design and carefully selected, safety-conscious materials. It should also blend seamlessly into everyday life, bringing beauty and comfort to the home while making decorating easier and more effortless-not adding extra work to our customers' lives.

Guided by this belief, we pay close attention to every detail, creating beautiful, high-quality, lifelike greenery that naturally complements different home styles and brings a touch of nature into everyday living.

Our goal is simple: to make every home feel warmer, more welcoming, and full of life-whether it's an ordinary day or a special holiday celebration.”







Key Product Highlights

The featured 5ft Artificial Cypress Topiary Trees

Low-Odor, Family-Friendly TPE Material

Each tree features carefully selected TPE material that offers soft, natural-looking foliage with minimal odor. The material is chosen with family-friendly decorating in mind, making the trees a practical option for households with babies and pets. The combination of realistic texture, low-odor material, and thoughtful design helps create a welcoming home environment.







Weather Resistance and Improved Stability

Designed for year-round outdoor decorating, the trees feature UV-resistant and weather-resistant materials that help preserve their appearance across different seasons. A weighted base provides additional stability and helps reduce the risk of tipping, making the trees suitable for porches, patios, and busy entryways.







Versatile Decorating for Every Season

The trees fit naturally into different decorating styles and seasonal arrangements. They serve as elegant evergreen accents throughout the year and can be transformed into festive Christmas displays with string lights, ribbons, and bows. Their classic appearance makes it easy to update decorations without replacing the greenery.

Low-Maintenance Home Décor

Unlike natural plants, these artificial cypress trees require no watering, pruning, or ongoing plant care. Their foliage maintains its shape and appearance with minimal upkeep, offering a convenient decorating solution for busy families. From everyday porch arrangements to holiday celebrations, the trees help maintain a polished and welcoming display throughout the seasons.

Holiday Decorating Inspiration

With its elegant 5ft silhouette and realistic greenery, Mavis's Diary Artificial Cypress Topiary Trees offer a stylish, low-maintenance way to create welcoming front porches and entryways throughout the seasons, from everyday home décor to Christmas celebrations.

Homeowners can keep the trees as simple evergreen accents during everyday months, then dress them up for Christmas with warm string lights, plaid ribbons, or oversized bows. Because the foliage holds its shape and color without watering, the display stays polished from the first cold morning of fall through the last holiday gathering.







Black Friday 2026 Promotion Details

The Black Friday promotion runs from November 19 to November 30, 2026. During this window, selected Mavis's Diary products, including the featured cypress topiary trees, will be available at special limited-time prices compared with their regular listed prices.

Exact promotional pricing and discount details will be confirmed when the event begins. Customers who want to prepare their holiday porch décor ahead of the season can visit the brand's website during the promotion period.

About Mavis's Diary

Mavis's Diary is a home décor brand specializing in high-quality, lifelike artificial greenery, backed by over a decade of industry experience.

With its own design and manufacturing facilities, the brand combines thoughtful design, carefully selected materials, and meticulous craftsmanship to create realistic, timeless greenery for modern homes.

Its artificial cedar and olive trees have earned spots on Amazon's best-selling product lists, and one of its artificial olive tree designs has received recognition from the prestigious MUSE Design Awards.

Committed to a customer-first philosophy, Mavis's Diary strives to bring the beauty of nature into everyday living, creating warm, welcoming spaces for every season, from ordinary moments to special holiday celebrations.

Media Contact

Contact Person (Full name): Aaron lam

Email:...

Company: Mavis's Diary

Website:

Country & City: Shenzhen, China

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



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