MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 18 (IANS) US Senator Tammy Baldwin announced legislation to revoke China's permanent normal trade relations status, proposing higher tariffs on Chinese goods one year after enactment as President Donald Trump prepares to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Wisconsin Democrat's Ending China's Special Treatment Act would move Chinese imports to the tariff rates listed in Column 2 of the US Harmonised Tariff Schedule, according to her office.

Those rates are generally higher than the normal rates currently applicable to China and vary by product. The proposal would not impose a single uniform tariff on all Chinese goods.

The measure is a legislative proposal and does not itself change the tariffs importers pay.

"We need a trade system that puts American workers, companies, and families first," Baldwin said in a statement announcing the bill.

Baldwin accused Beijing of market manipulation, intellectual property theft and policies that undermine American manufacturers. She also criticised Trump's shifting trade measures, arguing that they had increased uncertainty and costs without bringing manufacturing jobs back to the United States.

Her office said the legislation would establish China's tariff treatment in statute, rather than relying on executive actions that can change or face legal challenges.

Under the proposal, the withdrawal of permanent normal trade relations, commonly known as PNTR, would take effect one year after the legislation became law, her office said.

The bill would also require the US Trade Representative to prepare a report on continuing trade and economic challenges posed by China. The report would be developed in consultation with the Commerce Department, the US International Trade Commission and the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission.

Baldwin's office said the report would inform subsequent policy decisions. Its announcement did not provide a product-by-product assessment of the proposed tariff changes.

The initiative follows a recommendation by the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission in its 2024 report that Congress repeal China's PNTR status.

The commission argued that the arrangement allowed China to benefit from the same trade terms as US allies despite practices it described as intellectual property theft and market manipulation. That recommendation was advisory and did not change US law.

The economic effects of withdrawing the status have also been the subject of a separate US International Trade Commission investigation.

When announcing that investigation in February, the trade commission said it would examine the consequences for US production, prices, trade and sourcing over six years. Its scope included industries most directly affected by applying Column 2 duties to Chinese products.