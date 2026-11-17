Microsoft Ignite 2026 Focuses on Building Complete Enterprise AI Stack

San Francisco (California) [US], November 18 (ANI): Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday underlined the company's vision to become a complete infrastructure provider for enterprise AI, bringing together models, business data, development tools, security, governance and the Azure infrastructure needed to run it all. Speaking at the Ignite 2026 Nadella highlighted how the company plans to provide nearly every layer of the technology businesses will need to build, deploy and manage increasingly autonomous AI systems.

"I always find it helpful to be grounded in our mission: To empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. In today's world, that means building a frontier ecosystem. We need to parlay any technological advance into real outcomes and new points of leverage for people, organizations and society at large. For us, that comes down to three things: Keeping human ambition at the center, ensuring your control of your organization's intelligence and learning, and trust. And so, our goal is to build a stack that addresses these three core architectural principles," he said.

Underlining 5 new initiatives Nadella announced, Copilot Workspaces saying, "The time has come to move beyond single-player AI to a world where people and their agents work together, with shared context, towards a common goal. That's Copilot Workspaces." He also announced new models saying that it was about mapping intelligence to a given task, with the best economics. "Today, we're announcing Microsoft-Decision 1.1 (now GA), Code 2 (at the cost-performance frontier for enterprise coding), and Cyber 2 Flash (outperforming frontier models on security tasks at a fraction of the cost). And of, course, we have all the most popular closed and open weight models in Foundry too. We are very excited to bring @OpenAI 's GPT-6.2 to Foundry. And we are announcing that @Meta's latest models are all coming to Foundry, as well," he said.

Nadella announced, Agent 365 Business Analytics which according to the Microsoft CEO was an ERP system for AI, helping organizations connect spend to business value and continuously optimize their return on intelligence. Also on the anvil, Microsoft Perception which he said brings together teams of red, blue, and green agents to deliver security outcomes at machine speed, with you always in control. He introduced the Microsoft AI Transparency Initiative saying that Microsoft was working with 40+ organizations to establish open standards for AI that are accountable, independently verifiable, and safe by design. And finally, HorizonDB saying, "Our distributed PostgreSQL database is now GA in Azure, delivering up to 8X the performance of self-managed Postgres. And by bringing HorizonDB into Fabric, agents will be able to reason over live transactions alongside petabytes of historical data in real time."

Speaking at the event Nadella highlighted that it was important to push tech advances into real outcomes. "When you look at all that is coming, it is clear that we are entering an era of ubiquitous intelligence. The key imperatives for us are to ensure human ambition, a firm's control of its own intelligence and the diffusion of the benefits broadly. That is the promise of a frontier ecosystem. And that is what we are here to build together," he said. (ANI)