Gator Track will exhibit at bauma CHINA 2026 from November 24 to 27 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). We welcome equipment dealers, distributors, fleet managers and other industry professionals to meet our team at SNIEC Hall W4.790, Booth W4-790.

At the show, we will introduce our newly developed compact track loader (CTL) track. Visitors will be able to see the product and speak with us about their application and sourcing requirements. We will also have a coffee machine at the booth, so guests are welcome to stop by for a coffee and a conversation.

For us, an exhibition is an opportunity to meet people working across the equipment supply chain, hear what they need from track products and explain what we are presenting. We look forward to connecting with both existing contacts and new visitors in Shanghai.

Introducing our newly developed CTL track

Our product focus at bauma CHINA 2026 will be a newly developed track for compact track loaders. The event gives us a place to introduce it directly to industry visitors and discuss the product in person.

We are not publishing unprovided technical specifications or performance claims in this announcement. Specific details-including dimensions, construction, application suitability and compatibility-should be confirmed with our team using the relevant product information and machine requirements. For buyers evaluating a rubber track, fitment and application data matter: the correct choice depends on the machine configuration and intended operating conditions.

We welcome visitors to discuss how they source replacement rubber tracks, what information they need to make purchasing decisions and what questions they have about CTL track requirements. Our aim is to have practical conversations and provide product information that can be assessed against each buyer's needs, rather than make broad claims that may not apply to every machine or jobsite.

A meeting point for B2B conversations

The construction equipment market brings together manufacturers, dealers, distributors, rental companies and fleet operators with different priorities. Some visitors may be evaluating products for a particular machine. Others may be comparing suppliers, planning future purchases or looking for ways to make their parts sourcing process more consistent.

At our booth, we look forward to discussing those perspectives. Buyers who are comparing suppliers can explain the machine types and applications they serve. Dealers and distributors can share the product and support information their customers typically request. Fleet professionals can describe the conditions their equipment encounters and the requirements they consider when planning track purchases.

These conversations help us better understand what matters to the people who work with track products. They also give visitors a direct opportunity to ask questions about the track we are introducing. Where a question requires detailed technical confirmation, we will base the discussion on the relevant product specifications and machine information rather than assume that a general answer fits every setup.

Make your visit more useful

If you are considering a track purchase or discussing a specific application, bringing relevant equipment details can make the conversation more focused. Useful information may include the machine make and model, existing track part number or specification, photographs of the current track and undercarriage, and a short description of the operating environment.

This information does not replace formal fitment verification, but it can help frame the discussion. Machine configuration, track dimensions and operating conditions may influence whether a product is appropriate. We encourage buyers to confirm exact compatibility and specifications with the supplier before placing an order.

Visitors who are not preparing for an immediate purchase are equally welcome. You may simply want to learn more about our new CTL track, introduce your business or discuss the kinds of track products your market requires. We value those conversations as part of building better connections across the industry.

Stop by for a coffee

We will bring a coffee machine to Booth W4-790. We hope it helps create a relaxed setting where visitors can take a short break, meet our team and talk about equipment and track requirements. There is no special appointment needed to come say hello during the exhibition.

Whether you have a specific product question or simply want to introduce yourself, we look forward to welcoming you. We believe a face-to-face conversation can be a useful starting point for understanding a buyer's needs and identifying what information should be considered next.

Event details

Event: bauma CHINA 2026

Dates: November 24–27, 2026

Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), Shanghai

Location: Hall W4, Booth W4-790

We invite industry professionals to meet Gator Track during the exhibition, learn about our newly developed CTL track and discuss their requirements for rubber track products. We look forward to seeing you at bauma CHINA 2026-and to sharing a coffee with you at the booth.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. When can I meet Gator Track at bauma CHINA 2026?

The exhibition is scheduled for November 24–27, 2026. We welcome visitors to meet us during the show at Hall W4, Booth W4-790.

2. Where is the Gator Track booth?

Our booth is W4-790 in Hall W4 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), Shanghai.

3. What will Gator Track present at the show?

We will introduce our newly developed compact track loader (CTL) track. Visitors can meet us to discuss the product and their application requirements.

4. Can I discuss replacement rubber tracks for a specific machine?

Yes. We welcome product and sourcing discussions. For a focused conversation, bring the machine make and model, existing part information, photographs and application details. Confirm compatibility and technical specifications before ordering.

5. Will coffee be available at the booth?

Yes. We plan to bring a coffee machine and invite visitors to stop by for a coffee and a conversation.

About Us

Before Gator Track factory, we are AIMAX, trader for rubber tracks for over 15 years. Drawing from our experience in this field, to better serve our customers, we felt the urge to build a factory of our own, not in pursuit of quantity we can sell, but of each good track we built and make it count.