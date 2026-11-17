MENAFN - UkrinForm) German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced the plan at the opening of the 37th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday, November 17, Ukrinform's correspondent reports.

“In particular, we are setting up another German-Ukrainian joint venture to manufacture unmanned ground vehicles in Germany for Ukraine,” Pistorius said.

He emphasized that defense industry cooperation between Germany and Ukraine is becoming increasingly mutually beneficial. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have unique combat experience, while Ukraine's defense industry has demonstrated its effectiveness and innovative capabilities.

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According to Pistorius, German-Ukrainian cooperation in weapons development and production makes it possible to combine Germany's manufacturing capabilities with Ukrainian technological solutions and experience gained in their operational deployment.

“Secure production facilities and the capacity to scale up manufacturing in Germany are complemented by Ukrainian innovation and feedback. That is why we are consistently expanding cooperation between defense industry companies,” Pistorius said.

The minister stressed that Ukraine has long been more than just a recipient of military aid for Germany; it is also an important security partner whose experience and technologies benefit both countries.

As Ukrinform previously reported, ARX Robotics and Roboneers announced in June the establishment of a joint venture, ARX Industries, to launch production of Rys Pro robotic systems in Ukraine and Germany.