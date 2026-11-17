MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)New international report shows $376 billion in export finance is now covered by net-zero commitments, up 58 percent in a year.

LONDON, England – The value of government-backed export finance covered by net-zero commitments has increased by 58 percent in the last year, according to the Annual Progress Report from the Net-Zero Export Credit Agencies Alliance (NZECA). The report was published as governments and businesses gather for COP31.

NZECA is chaired by UK Export Finance (UKEF), the UK's export credit agency. Its new report shows that the value of members' export finance covered by net-zero commitments has risen from $238 billion to $376 billion. These commitments aim to reduce the emissions linked to this finance over time.

The UK has chaired NZECA since the network was launched at COP28 in 2023. The alliance was convened by the UN Environment Programme Finance Initiative to help export credit agencies and export-import banks reach net-zero by 2050. Its membership includes Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Kazakhstan, Spain, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates and the UK.

Export credit agencies and export-import banks are government-backed bodies that help businesses sell goods and services overseas. They provide finance, guarantees and insurance alongside commercial lenders.

Tim Reid, chief executive of UK Export Finance, said:

Alongside NZECA, UKEF is building new international partnerships to help bring forward sustainable investment.

UKEF and the Oman Net Zero Centre have signed a memorandum of understanding to work together to support clean-growth projects. These include opportunities in renewable energy, green hydrogen, carbon capture and industrial decarbonisation.

The co-operation will also increase information sharing, identify project pipelines and encourage investment.

The agreement builds on the recent Omani State Visit to the UK. During the visit, the two countries committed to expanding trade and investment in green and advanced industries, including through closer cooperation on renewable energy.

UKEF has set a target to provide £10 billion of clean growth finance by 2029, supporting the government's mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower and achieve at least 95 percent clean power by 2030.

As well as working with international partners, UKEF is backing projects that support the energy transition at home.

Earlier this year, UKEF broadened the eligibility criteria for its Export Development Guarantee. This lets it consider a wider range of financing options for UK-based projects that produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

SAF is a lower carbon alternative to conventional jet fuel, made from more sustainable sources than fossil fuels.