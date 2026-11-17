ENDAVA (NYSE: DAVA) INVESTORS: Hagens Berman Investigates Alleged Accounting Irregularities November 30 Lead Plaintiff Deadline Set As Endava Faces Class Action
|Case Details
|Information
|Company Name
|Endava plc
|Ticker Symbol
|NYSE: DAVA
|Class Period
|Sept. 4, 2025 – Sept. 21, 2026
|Lead Plaintiff Deadline
|Nov. 30, 2026
|Court Venue
|U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (S.D.N.Y.)
|Case Caption
|Laguna v. Endava plc, et al., No. 1:26-cv-08556
|Hagens Berman Endava Case Page
|Hagens Berman Contact Email
|...
|Hagens Berman Contact Phone
|844-916-0895
|Hagens Berman Case Video
|Hagens Berman Blog
The Focus of the Endava plc ($DAVA) Securities Class Action
The securities class action alleges Endava and its executive leadership made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company's financial condition, internal accounting controls, and revenue recognition practices. Throughout the Class Period, Endava allegedly assured investors that its financial statements fairly presented its financial condition and that its internal controls over financial reporting were effective. The complaint alleges that defendants concealed improper accounting treatment for customer and supplier agreements, including non-compliant revenue recognition and balance sheet entries.
The truth allegedly emerged after the market closed on September 21, 2026, when Endava announced that its Audit Committee had launched an internal investigation into concerns raised by the company's outside auditors regarding customer and supplier agreements. Endava disclosed that its Chief Financial Officer had been placed on administrative leave and that the company would delay filing its annual financial results for fiscal year 2026. On this news, the price of Endava ADSs plummeted over 24% to close at $2.11 per share on September 22, 2026, causing significant losses for shareholders. Subsequently, Endava confirmed that certain agreements lacked economic substance, requiring the restatement of quarterly financial statements across fiscal year 2026.
Hagens Berman's Investigation
Hagens Berman is actively investigating the alleged claims under Section 10(b) and Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 in the pending litigation.“We're focused on whether Endava may have misled investors regarding its true financial condition,” said Reed Kathrein
If you invested in Endava and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm's investigation, contact the firm now ))
Frequently Asked Questions
Who may be affected by the lawsuit? Investors who purchased or acquired Endava ADSs between September 4, 2025, and September 21, 2026, inclusive, and suffered losses may be potential members of the proposed class. The Court has not yet determined whether to certify a class.
Do I have to serve as lead plaintiff to participate? No. Seeking appointment as lead plaintiff is optional. An investor who does not seek appointment may still be a potential class member, subject to the Court's decisions about class certification and any applicable requirements.
What does the lead plaintiff do? The lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the Court to represent the interests of the proposed class and work with counsel in overseeing the litigation. Investors seeking appointment must file a motion by November 30, 2026.
What can I do if I have Endava losses? Investors may contact Hagens Berman to discuss their transactions and potential claims. Keep records of purchases, sales, and any other documents reflecting Endava ADS transactions.
Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Endava should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....
About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome in any future case.
Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...
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