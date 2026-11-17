MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Company highlights a positive environment for sustainable mining development and constructive alignment with the Colombian government at Milagro Week

MEDELLIN, Colombia, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineros S.A. (TSX: MSA | OTCQX: MNSAF | BVC: MINEROS) (“ Mineros” or the“ Company”) is participating in Milagro Week, the Government of Colombia's investment showcase held November 16 to 19, 2026 in New York. The Company is represented by Alejandro Jiménez, Vice President of Corporate Development, and Santiago Cardona, Country Manager of Mineros Colombia.

Founded in Colombia more than 50 years ago, Mineros has grown from its alluvial operations in Nechí, Antioquia, into a Latin American gold producer with operations in Colombia and Nicaragua and a pipeline of projects across the region. Colombia remains at the heart of that growth: the Company continues to invest in the country and to evaluate new opportunities, guided by a clear conviction that responsible mining can attract long-term capital and generate lasting development in the regions where it operates.

“Colombia has the people, the resources and the geology. We also have the projects, the willingness, the passion and the discipline to move them forward. At Mineros, as a Colombian mining company with more than 50 years of experience, we bring not only technical and operating capabilities, but also the sensitivity required to work in harmony with territories, communities and the environment. Today, we also see a Government that recognizes mining as one of the key engines for regional development. That combination gives us confidence in Colombia's potential and in our ability to advance responsible, sustainable mining projects that create long-term value in the regions where we operate, for the wellbeing of everyone. That is the message we brought to New York,” said Alejandro Jiménez, Vice President of Corporate Development of Mineros.

At the event, Mineros noted that it is evaluating a pipeline of potential investment opportunities in Colombia that, if advanced, could together represent investment of more than US$600 million. No investment decision has been made with respect to any of these opportunities, and no time frame has been identified. Whether and when any of them proceeds will depend on, among other things, obtaining the required licences, permits, and social and environmental studies, the results of technical and economic studies, the availability of financing, market conditions and approval by the Company's Board of Directors.

About Mineros S.A.

Mineros is a leading Latin American gold producer headquartered in Medellín, Colombia. The Company benefits from a diversified asset portfolio, encompassing operating mines in Colombia and Nicaragua, alongside a pipeline of development and exploration projects located throughout the region, including the Porvenir development asset in Nicaragua, the La Pepa Project in Chile and the Tolima Project in Colombia.

With an operating history spanning over 50 years, Mineros is defined by a commitment to safety, sustainability, and disciplined capital allocation. Its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MSA) and the Colombia Stock Exchange (MINEROS), and trade on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol MNSAF.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Ann Wilkinson | Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (647) 496-3011 | ...

Juan Camilo Obando | Director, Investor Relations

(+57) 604 266 5757 | ...

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. That includes statements about potential investment opportunities in Colombia, their aggregate potential value and timing, and the factors on which any investment decision will depend. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes are reasonable, including assumptions that the required licences and permits will be obtained on acceptable terms and timelines; technical and economic studies will support development; financing will be available on acceptable terms; gold prices, costs and exchange rates will be consistent with current expectations; and the political, regulatory and security environment in Colombia will remain stable. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Risks that could cause such differences include failure or delay in obtaining licences and permits; unfavourable study results; cost increases; changes in gold prices; lack of financing; changes in Colombian law, regulation or government policy; community, social or security issues; and the Board's decision not to proceed with any opportunity, as well as the risk factors in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form and MD&A, available on SEDAR+ at There is no assurance that any of the opportunities described will proceed or proceed at the amounts or on the timelines indicated. Mineros undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.